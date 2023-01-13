Home / Design / Graphic Design

Famous Brand Logos Are Reimagined as Medieval Art Illustrations

By Margherita Cole on January 13, 2023
Famous Logos Redrawn as Medieval Art by Ilya Stallone

When you mention the likes of McDonald's, Twitter, and Amazon, the logos of these brands immediately come to mind. Artist Ilya Stallone continues to explore the power of these world-famous symbols by reimagining their designs in a creative new way. Inspired by the distinct style of Medieval art, he redraws different logos so they could easily be placed in manuscripts from the Middle Ages.

Stallone channels the aesthetics of centuries ago for each of these quirky illustrations, which often means leaning into a macabre sense of humor. In the case of McDonald's iconic “M,” for instance, there is a decapitated clown head throwing up two arches of yellow liquid. Similarly, the Mercedes three-point star is remade with a figure tied to a torture wheel. Some of the redraws are a little more light-hearted however. Spotify's three bars are replaced with a selection of old instruments, and Rolex's crown sits atop a frog as a reference to the fairytale.

Although these illustrations are made digitally, they possess a similar feeling to a drawing made on old parchment paper. Stallone maintains this vintage feel by using thick black lines around the subjects, and placing each logo against an old paper-like background. And in case the new motifs aren't clear, Stallone usually adds the name of the brand in a Medieval font to complete the effect.

You can keep up to date with Stallone's latest work by following him on Instagram and Twitter.

Artist Ilya Stallone reimagines famous brand logos in a completely new way.

Famous Logos Redrawn as Medieval Art by Ilya StalloneFamous Logos Redrawn as Medieval Art by Ilya Stallone

He redraws logos from Facebook, Mcdonald's, Spotify, and more in the style of Medieval illustrations.

Famous Logos Redrawn as Medieval Art by Ilya StalloneFamous Logos Redrawn as Medieval Art by Ilya Stallone

Even though they differ from their contemporary counterparts, they are still almost instantly recognizable.

Famous Logos Redrawn as Medieval Art by Ilya StalloneFamous Logos Redrawn as Medieval Art by Ilya Stallone

These quirky illustrations bring a humorous interpretation to the symbols we commonly see today.

Famous Logos Redrawn as Medieval Art by Ilya Stallone
Ilya Stallone: Instagram | Twitter 

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Ilya Stallone.

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
