Famous Brand Logos Are Reimagined as Medieval Art Illustrations

When you mention the likes of McDonald's, Twitter, and Amazon, the logos of these brands immediately come to mind. Artist Ilya Stallone continues to explore the power of these world-famous symbols by reimagining their designs in a creative new way. Inspired by the distinct style of Medieval art, he redraws different logos so they could easily be placed in manuscripts from the Middle Ages.

Stallone channels the aesthetics of centuries ago for each of these quirky illustrations, which often means leaning into a macabre sense of humor. In the case of McDonald's iconic “M,” for instance, there is a decapitated clown head throwing up two arches of yellow liquid. Similarly, the Mercedes three-point star is remade with a figure tied to a torture wheel. Some of the redraws are a little more light-hearted however. Spotify's three bars are replaced with a selection of old instruments, and Rolex's crown sits atop a frog as a reference to the fairytale.

Although these illustrations are made digitally, they possess a similar feeling to a drawing made on old parchment paper. Stallone maintains this vintage feel by using thick black lines around the subjects, and placing each logo against an old paper-like background. And in case the new motifs aren't clear, Stallone usually adds the name of the brand in a Medieval font to complete the effect.

You can keep up to date with Stallone's latest work by following him on Instagram and Twitter.

Artist Ilya Stallone reimagines famous brand logos in a completely new way.

He redraws logos from Facebook, Mcdonald's, Spotify, and more in the style of Medieval illustrations.

Even though they differ from their contemporary counterparts, they are still almost instantly recognizable.

These quirky illustrations bring a humorous interpretation to the symbols we commonly see today.

Ilya Stallone: Instagram | Twitter

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Ilya Stallone.

Related Articles:

Artist Reimagines What the Logos of Brands Boycotting Russia Would Say

Graphic Designer Transforms 36 Famous Logos Into Holographic Chrome Icons

Designer Reveals the Fonts Used in the Logos of the World’s Biggest Brands