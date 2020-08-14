If you’re a kid of the ‘90s, you likely have fond memories of visiting your local Blockbuster and sifting through shelves of VHS tapes. Choosing just one film from a store’s limited collection of movies is far more exciting than mindlessly browsing through Netflix’s endless archive. Now you and up to three friends can relive your childhood Friday nights, thanks to this Airbnb listing.

Sandi Harding owns the world’s last standing Blockbuster in Bend, Oregon, and she’s offering three one-night stays in September as a way to thank her local community. “Our BLOCKBUSTER store is an ode to movie magic, simpler times, and the sense of community that could once be found in BLOCKBUSTER locations around the world,” she writes in the Airbnb listing. “Over the past few months, we’ve been missing the regular visits from friends, neighbors, and tourists from around the world. So, we’re opening our store to three quarantine pods of Deschutes County guests for a socially-distanced movie night, just like those of decades past!”

Deschutes County residents can reserve a stay starting August 17, 2020, for just $4 on September 18, 19, and 20. Guests will be given private access to the entire store, where they’ll be able to enjoy a nostalgia-filled night of ‘90s flicks and sugary snacks. “Whether you want to stay up until sunrise or pass out on the couch, we’ve created the perfect space complete with a pull-out couch, bean bags, and pillows for you to cozy up with ‘new releases’ from the ‘90s,” says Harding. “Crack open a two-liter of Pepsi before locking into a video game, charting your future in a game of MASH, or watching movie after movie. But be wary of reciting ‘Bloody Mary’ in the staff bathroom off of the break room, as you just may summon the ghost rumored to haunt the store.” Guests are also free to help themselves to the store’s supply of NERDS, Raisinets, and buttery popcorn.

Harding promises the store will be cleaned according to recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Plus, she’ll even provide guests with face coverings, disinfectant wipes, and hand sanitizer. All that’s left to do is relax and have fun. Harding encourages guests to, “Let loose, blast the boombox, and wear your favorite ‘90s denim so that you feel right at home in another era.”

Check out the last-remaining Blockbuster below, and if you’re in Deschutes County, check back to the Airbnb listing on August 17, 2020, for a chance to book a sleepover there.

The only surviving Blockbuster store in Bend, Oregon is offering local residents the chance to spend a night there.

The store's owner, Sandi Harding added the Airbnb listing as a way to thank her community.

Guests will have access to the entire store, countless movies, and a selection of sugary snacks.

Sandi Harding: Airbnb

h/t: [Mashable]

All images via Sandi Harding / Airbnb.

