Photographer Captures Adorable Laughing Dormouse Perched on a Flower

Spring is just around the corner. And if our excitement were to be summed-up in one image, it would be this one. The Laughing Dormouse by Andrea Zampatti was chosen as a winner of the On Land category in the 2017 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, and it’s easy to see why. The tiny field mouse is captured beaming with happiness as it perches on a flower. It’s impossible not to smile back at the adorable little critter.

Whether the mouse is really laughing or just captured mid-yawn, the perfectly-timed photo is undoubtedly adorable. It’s pretty much exactly what we need to see during the last days of winter, and is a reminder that there are plenty of beautiful days yet to come.

Zampatti doesn’t just capture adorable mice, though. The self-confessed “wildlife lover” photographs all sorts of animals in the Northern Hemisphere. From a curious bear in Finland “waiting for a hug” to a cheeky-looking wapiti in Yellowstone National Park with its tongue out, Zampatti seems particularly talented at capturing wildlife during their most endearing moments.

Check out some of Zampatti’s photos below and find more on his website.

We can't help but smile at this adorable image of a laughing dormouse by wildlife photographer Andrea Zampatti.

The photographer seems particularly talented at capturing wildlife during their most endearing moments.

