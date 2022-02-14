Home / Crafts / Embroidery

Animal Embroidery Made With Vibrant Bursts of Colorful Stitches

By Margherita Cole on February 14, 2022
Animal Embroidery Art by Laura McGarrity

There's more than one way to paint. Self-taught embroidery artist Laura McGarrity uses a needle, some colorful thread, and numerous stitches to create compositions that look like Impressionist works of art. Her menagerie of subjects—from tigers to anteaters to squids—feature layers of different colors, making them appear vibrant and full of dimension.

Based in Bothell, Washington, McGarrity dabbled in various forms of fiber art before focusing on embroidery three years ago. Although at first, she found it difficult, through practice she discovered the copious creative possibilities in this age-old art form. In particular, she enjoys merging her love of color with animal portraiture. “Animals are a very traditional subject, so I like adding my own ‘flavor' to a piece by reinterpreting them with different palettes,” she explains to My Modern Met. “I still feel like I'm learning the craft, so I like creating things using a variety of stitches and techniques.”

From far away, McGarrity's art resembles painting rather than embroidery—an effect, she says, is completely intentional. “I think there’s a very natural connection between embroidering and painting,” McGarrity says. “Just as you create an image with paint—stroke by stroke, with one color at a time—you embroider the same way, slowly building up an image stitch by stitch with one color of thread at a time.”

Depending on the complexity of the subject, she sometimes spends multiple days adding stitches to the cloth. “I usually start with the shadows or lowlights and then stitch the medium and lighter colors over those,” she adds. “But often, it takes multiple passes of that layering technique.” When she is done, however, the expressive color palette makes her subjects all the more dazzling.

Follow McGarrity on Instagram to keep up to date with her latest stitched projects.

Washington-based artist Laura McGarrity creates exquisite embroidery art of animals that look like Impressionist paintings.

Animal Embroidery Art by Laura McGarrityAnimal Embroidery Art by Laura McGarrityAnimal Embroidery Art by Laura McGarrityAnimal Embroidery Art by Laura McGarrityAnimal Embroidery Art by Laura McGarrityAnimal Embroidery Art by Laura McGarrityAnimal Embroidery Art by Laura McGarrityAnimal Embroidery Art by Laura McGarrityAnimal Embroidery Art by Laura McGarrityAnimal Embroidery Art by Laura McGarrityAnimal Embroidery Art by Laura McGarrityAnimal Embroidery Art by Laura McGarrityLaura McGarrity: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Laura McGarrity.

Related Articles:

Charming Embroidery Captures the Funny Purity of Dogs Being Dogs

Embroidery Excavations Celebrate the Fun of Dinosaur Fossil Discoveries

Abstract Landscape Embroidery Is a Love Letter to the Natural Beauty of Colorado

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

These Aerial Landscape Embroideries Will Make You Feel Like You’re Flying
Embroidered Brooches Look Like Portraits of Real Birds
Charming Embroidery Captures the Funny Purity of Dogs Being Dogs
Embroidery Excavations Celebrate the Fun of Dinosaur Fossil Discoveries
Magical Embroidered Pendants Inspired by the ‘70s “Retro Girl” Era
Miniature Embroidered Landscapes Look like Tiny Doll House Paintings

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Embroidery Artist Combines Space and Flowers in Surreal Dreamscapes That You’ll Want to Visit
Abstract Landscape Embroidery Is a Love Letter to the Natural Beauty of Colorado
Embroidery Artist Uses Dried Leaves as an Unconventional Canvas for Exquisite Bird Portraits
How to Customize Your Favorite Cap by Decorating It With Embroidery
25+ Free Cross-Stitch Patterns That You Can Start Sewing Right Now
Learn How to Cross-Stitch and Create Your Own Embroidered Pixel Designs

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.