Artist Meticulously Hand-Carves Intricate Scenes Into Leaves

Have you ever made a “leaf face” by folding foliage in half before cutting out two eyes and a mouth? Far from those misshapen childhood creations, a Japanese artist known as lito_leafart on Instagram brings leaf art to a whole new level with his unbe-leaf-ably intricate designs. He meticulously carves out entire scenes onto the delicate, green surfaces.

From critters at the supermarket to a family of penguins atop of a turtle, lito_leafart’s cute creations are not only impressively hand-cut, but also incredibly imaginative. Each leaf design tells its own story, like a whimsical children’s book illustration that can be held in the palm of your hand. The artist holds each of his leaves to the sky before photographing it, allowing the sunlight to reveal the many tiny details.

Although each leaf will eventually wilt away, lito_leafart’s portfolio continues to grow. The talented artist—who has ADHD—makes one piece of leaf art per day, as a way to focus and calm down. Each leaf showcases his incredible patience and artistic ability.

Check out lito_leafart’s leaves below and follow him on Instagram to see even more.

