Home / Art

Artist Meticulously Hand-Carves Intricate Scenes Into Leaves

By Emma Taggart on September 11, 2020
Leaf Art

Have you ever made a “leaf face” by folding foliage in half before cutting out two eyes and a mouth? Far from those misshapen childhood creations, a Japanese artist known as lito_leafart on Instagram brings leaf art to a whole new level with his unbe-leaf-ably intricate designs. He meticulously carves out entire scenes onto the delicate, green surfaces.

From critters at the supermarket to a family of penguins atop of a turtle, lito_leafart’s cute creations are not only impressively hand-cut, but also incredibly imaginative. Each leaf design tells its own story, like a whimsical children’s book illustration that can be held in the palm of your hand. The artist holds each of his leaves to the sky before photographing it, allowing the sunlight to reveal the many tiny details.

Although each leaf will eventually wilt away, lito_leafart’s portfolio continues to grow. The talented artist—who has ADHD—makes one piece of leaf art per day, as a way to focus and calm down. Each leaf showcases his incredible patience and artistic ability.

Check out lito_leafart’s leaves below and follow him on Instagram to see even more.

A Japanese artist known as lito_leafart creates incredibly intricate leaf art.

Leaf Art Leaf Art

His cute creations are not only impressively hand-cut, but incredibly imaginative.

Leaf Art Leaf Art by lito_leafart

The talented artist—who has ADHD—makes one cut-out design per day, as a way to focus and calm down.

Leaf Art by lito_leafartLeaf Art by lito_leafartLeaf Art by lito_leafartLeaf Art by lito_leafartLeaf Art by lito_leafartLeaf Art by lito_leafartLeaf Art Leaf Art Leaf Art Leaf Art Leaf Art Leaf Art Leaf Art by lito_leafartLeaf ArtLeaf Art by lito_leafartLeaf Art by lito_leafartLeaf Art by lito_leafartLeaf Art Leaf Art by lito_leafartLeaf Art by lito_leafartLeaf Art by lito_leafartLeaf Art lito_leafart: Instagram | Twitter
h/t: [Boing Boing]

All images via lito_leafart.

Related Articles:

People in Japan Are Turning Vibrant Foliage Into Stunning “Fallen Leaf Art”

Intricate Leaf Art Promotes a Green Planet

Chlorophyll Printing Leaf Art

Cut-Away Leaf Art

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart

Want to become a My Modern Met Member?

Find out how by becoming a Patron. Check out the exclusive rewards, here.

Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Artist Forages for Flowers and Leaves in Forest to Create Ephemeral Bird Portraits
18 of the Most Famous Sculptures You Need to Know
15 Pieces of Inspirational Wall Art That Will Transport You to Another World
Artist Turns Face Masks and COVID-Related Objects Into Miniature Outdoor Adventures
Makeup Artist Uses Paint to Turn Her Body Into Different Delicious Food
Artist Reimagines ‘Mona Lisa’ as Modern Woman With Tattoos

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Claudio Bravo: A Prolific Portrait Artist Who Painted the Humble Beauty of Paper Packages
Paper Quilling Artist Recreates Van Gogh’s ‘Starry Night’ With Swirling Details
Every Portrait This Paper Quilling Artist Creates Is a Masterpiece
Photographer Invites 16 Artists to Reimagine His Portraits in Their Own Style
People Are Still Recreating Artwork From Home for the ‘Getty Museum Challenge’
Powerful Portraits of Black Men and Women Are Drawn Using Only Ballpoint Pens

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.