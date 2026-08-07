Mexican Artist Carves a Fully Playable Wooden Foosball Table Decorated With Mayan and Aztec Motifs

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Libre Prensa (@libre_prensa_)

Around the world, foosball tables have quite a homogenous look—a green surface that evokes a soccer field, a wooden frame with metallic handles, and two teams sporting different colors to tell them apart. Some builders take a few creative liberties, such as giving players specific uniforms, often as a nod to the local leagues. But no one seems to have gone all out quite like Mexican artist Luis Jesús Vázquez Gabriel, who entirely hand-carved an ornate yet fully playable wooden foosball table decorated with pre-hispanic motifs.

Named Legado de Dioses (“Legacy of Gods”), Vázquez’s artisanal foosball table took six months of work, all carried out with traditional tools. Made of cedar and ayacahuite wood, the project elevates soccer to a sacred realm. Rather than regular players, this foosball table depicts a clash between Mayan and Mexica (Aztec) gods, all surrounded by nods to contemporary soccer and pre-Hispanic iconography. The outstanding piece is 110.63 inches long, 45 inches tall, and 45 inches wide.

This pre-hispanic foosball table recently made waves in the Mexican art world as one of the stand outs of the 2026 Banamex Folk Art Cup contest. Run by Fomento Cultural Banamex, it brings together Mexico’s traditional craft techniques with the world of soccer. There, Vázquez’s work was named winner of the Carved or Painted Wood category, emerging victorious among over 900 entries.

Legado de Dioses is also a testament to the artisan’s lifelong passion for woodworking. Alongside his family, he runs the workshop ARTETIZA. Based in the state of Tlaxcala, in central Mexico, they list batons, pen holders, chess sets, traditional music instruments as some of their main creations on Instagram. The family has long been devoted to promoting and preserving woodcarving as one of the region’s most representative crafts. Through their work, they aim to both pass down traditional techniques and showcase their community’s cultural identity to new audiences.

The 30-year-old artist told newspaper La Jornada de Oriente that this award has become a source of pride for his family, as well as a reward for all the work put on by the family members who make up ARTETIZA.

If you want to stay up to date with Vázquez and his family’s woodwork, make sure to follow ARTETIZA on Instagram.

Mexican artist Luis Jesús Vázquez Gabriel entirely hand-carved an ornate yet fully playable wooden foosball table decorated with pre-hispanic motifs.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por El Periódico de Tlaxcala (@el_periodico_tlx)

Made of cedar and ayacahuite wood, the project elevates soccer to a sacred realm.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por “ARTETIZA” (@artetiza25)

Rather than regular players, this foosball table depicts a clash between Mayan and Mexica (Aztec) gods.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por “ARTETIZA” (@artetiza25)

The outstanding piece is 110.63 inches long, 45 inches tall, and 45 inches wide.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Desde Otro Ángulo Mx – DOA MX (@desdeotroangulomx)

ARTETIZA: Instagram

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