Pastry Chef Sculpts Life-Size Foosball Table Entirely From Chocolate

Sometimes you see a work of art that looks good enough to eat. In the case of Amaury Guichon‘s sculptures, you actually can take a bite. The French-born and Las Vegas-based chef is famous for creating lifelike art entirely from edible ingredients. One of his most recent masterpieces not only resembles a foosball table but it also possesses some of the same functions.

Guichon constructed the complex work from numerous pieces of chocolate. Like in much of his culinary masterpieces, he uses molds to create each part and decorates them with edible paint to achieve a more realistic effect. While careful planning and engineering are to credit for the way the table fits together, Guichon also employs spreadable chocolate to affix materials together. This way the sculpture is secure as well as tasty. Once completed, Guichon even demonstrates the sculpture's usability by knocking a chocolate soccer ball across the table.

The sweet foosball table is just the latest in Guichon's long line of delicious works of art. In fact, he's created animals, machinery, and even automobiles with his meticulous approach. Considering the level of detail involved in each one, it's no surprise that they take several days to make. Guichon shares his dessert expertise at his company The Pastry Academy, where he teaches masterclasses on sculpting chocolate and making structural foundations.

Chef Amaury Guichon creates incredible sculptures that are completely edible.

Recently, he complete a life-size foosball table entirely out of chocolate.

But this isn't his first life-size creation.

He recreates all kinds of subjects out of pounds and pounds of chocolate.

In addition to life-size creations, Guichon has a knack for recreating larger-than-life objects.

