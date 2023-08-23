Home / Food Art

Pastry Chef Sculpts Life-Size Foosball Table Entirely From Chocolate

By Margherita Cole on August 23, 2023

Sometimes you see a work of art that looks good enough to eat. In the case of Amaury Guichon‘s sculptures, you actually can take a bite. The French-born and Las Vegas-based chef is famous for creating lifelike art entirely from edible ingredients. One of his most recent masterpieces not only resembles a foosball table but it also possesses some of the same functions.

Guichon constructed the complex work from numerous pieces of chocolate. Like in much of his culinary masterpieces, he uses molds to create each part and decorates them with edible paint to achieve a more realistic effect. While careful planning and engineering are to credit for the way the table fits together, Guichon also employs spreadable chocolate to affix materials together. This way the sculpture is secure as well as tasty. Once completed, Guichon even demonstrates the sculpture's usability by knocking a chocolate soccer ball across the table.

The sweet foosball table is just the latest in Guichon's long line of delicious works of art. In fact, he's created animals, machinery, and even automobiles with his meticulous approach. Considering the level of detail involved in each one, it's no surprise that they take several days to make. Guichon shares his dessert expertise at his company The Pastry Academy, where he teaches masterclasses on sculpting chocolate and making structural foundations.

You can keep up with Guichon's latest creations by following him on Instagram.

Chef Amaury Guichon creates incredible sculptures that are completely edible.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amaury Guichon (@amauryguichon)

Recently, he complete a life-size foosball table entirely out of chocolate.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amaury Guichon (@amauryguichon)

But this isn't his first life-size creation.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amaury Guichon (@amauryguichon)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amaury Guichon (@amauryguichon)

He recreates all kinds of subjects out of pounds and pounds of chocolate.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amaury Guichon (@amauryguichon)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amaury Guichon (@amauryguichon)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amaury Guichon (@amauryguichon)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amaury Guichon (@amauryguichon)

In addition to life-size creations, Guichon has a knack for recreating larger-than-life objects.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amaury Guichon (@amauryguichon)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amaury Guichon (@amauryguichon)

Amaury Guichon:  Instagram
The Pastry Academy: Website | Instagram

All images via Amaury Guichon.

Related Articles:

Cheesecake Topped With Capybaras Soaking In a Hot Spring Is Almost Too Cute To Eat

These Towering Cakes Look Like Avant-Garde Sculptures Straight Out of a Museum

Meticulously Decorated Cake Is Hand Piped To Look Like an Antique Persian Rug

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Painter Creates Lifelike Food Art That Look Like Delectable Treats You Can Eat
Fiber Artist Crochets Colorful Dishes That Look Like a Chef Prepared Them
Watch a Japanese Chef Prepare Crab Fried Rice in Under a Minute
You Can Eat a Tiny Mount Fuji at This Japanese Cafe
Cookie-Shaped Pillows Are a Sweet Addition to Your Home Decor
Gradient Arrangements of Food Highlights Biodiversity Not Often Seen in Supermarkets

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

25 Culturally Unique Christmas Dinners From Around the World
Ukrainian Pastry Chef Creates Amazing Geometric Cakes and Shows You How To Make Them for Yourself
Charcuterie Board Artist Shares Tips on the Most Successful Spreads Anyone Can Do
High Schooler Transforms a Melon Into a Real-life “Devil Fruit” From a Popular Anime
Bakery Sculpts 6-Foot “Pan Solo” Bread Sculpture Inspired by Han Solo in ‘Star Wars’
31+ Halloween Pumpkin Carving Ideas to Creatively Celebrate the Spookiest Time of Year

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.