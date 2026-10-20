Home / Art / Installation

380,000 Colorful LEGO Flowers Seem To Spill From an Art Center in Shanghai

By Regina Sienra on October 20, 2026

LEGO Botanical Wave in Shanghai

LEGO Group’s in-house advertising agency, known as Our LEGO Agency, has transformed an old industrial site in Shanghai with a wave of color. The creative team took over the Tank Shanghai Art Center, located in a group of former aviation fuel tanks, with a campaign titled Botanical Wave. Comprising 380,000 LEGO flowers and plant pieces, the project goes beyond a towering installation, sending a message about the creative possibilities of these building blocks.

The thousands of LEGO blooms were hand-built, creating different colored streams that seem to burst from the decommissioned tank and spill out as waves onto the plaza below. The installation is so thoroughly assembled that it creates the illusion of flow despite being a stationary piece made of hard plastic bricks. The result offers a hypnotic contrast between the gray buildings and playful streams of pink, red, yellow, and orange LEGO ; all complete with their own white “sea foam.”

Overall, the installation stretches almost 100 feet and covers over 8,600 square feet. The LEGO Botanical Wave turns the simple act of building into a city-scale experience. Despite its size, visitors can still take a close look at the delicate, detailed flowers that make up each structure.

Inside, the Bloom Gallery hosts 18 artworks by LEGO fans and artists. Using the LEGO botanical sets, these creatives have each built something entirely different that goes beyond the realm of plants and blooms, aided by other materials such as textiles and metals. Almost contrasting with the previous idea, the creatives also set up 18 LEGO Botanical arrangements in everyday scenes, showing how they can fit in a myriad of different settings.

In addition to the exhibit, visitors can be part of Where Blooms Begin, an interactive display that rallies visitors to build a LEGO flower of their own, which they can later scan. Once turned into a digital bloom, it will join the botanical creations built by other visitors on an ever-growing virtual wave. The more flowers are loaded into the system, the more it will grow, evoking the scale of the big waves outside the door.

LEGO Botanical Wave and its accompanying exhibits will be open through October 29, 2026 at Tank Shanghai Art Center. To stay up to date with everything LEGO, follow LEGO on Instagram.

LEGO Group’s in-house advertising agency, has filled an old industrial site in Shanghai with a wave of color.

LEGO Botanical Wave in Shanghai

The installation LEGO Botanical Wave comprises 380,000 hand-built LEGO flowers and plant pieces.

LEGO Botanical Wave in Shanghai

The project sends a message about the creative possibilities of these building blocks.

LEGO Botanical Wave in Shanghai

LEGO Botanical Wave in Shanghai

LEGO Botanical Wave in Shanghai

LEGO Botanical Wave in Shanghai

LEGO Botanical Wave in Shanghai

LEGO Botanical Wave in Shanghai

Inside, the Bloom Gallery hosts 18 artworks by LEGO fans and artists, featuring elements from LEGO botanical sets.

LEGO Botanical Wave in Shanghai

LEGO Botanical Wave in Shanghai

In addition to the exhibit, visitors can be part of Where Blooms Begin, an interactive display that rallies visitors to build a LEGO flower of their own.

LEGO Botanical Wave in Shanghai

Exhibition Information:
Our LEGO Agency
LEGO Botanical Wave
October 1–29, 2026
Tank Shanghai Art Center
2380 Longteng Avenue, Xuhui District, Shanghai, China

LEGO: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by LEGO.

Related Articles:

LEGO Reimagines Gustav Klimt’s The Kiss as a Stunning 4,000-Piece 3D Art Set

New LEGO Set Invites You To Construct the Elegant Figure in Day of the Dead Celebrations

LEGO Unveils Set for First-Ever Fully Functional Arcade Pinball Machine

LEGO Officially Announces a 12,000-Piece Sagrada Família Set, Its Largest Ever

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

The Empowering Art Installations of the First-Ever Daisy Chain Fields Festival
JR Covers the Vatican Apostolic Library With a Giant Wave Measuring Nearly 100 Feet High
Hundreds of Floating Porcelain Bowls Turn Water Into Music in Outdoor Athens Installation
Leandro Erlich Celebrates 10 Years of His Iconic Swimming Pool Installation With an Underwater Selfie
Expansive teamlab Exhibition Highlights Its Immersive Experiential Works Spanning Decades
Japanese Artist Yuka Namata Explores Memory With Beaded Sculptures at an Abandoned Elementary School

More on My Modern Met

Sculptures Installed To Honor the Human Chain Formed to Rescue a Dog Trapped in River in Kazakhstan
Tile Installation in Mexican Restaurant Faithfully Depicts the Mountainous Landscape Outside
Step Inside Luke Gerram’s Giant Pollen Grain Installation To See London Through a Bee’s Eyes
2,977 Drones Recreate NYC’s Twin Towers To Honor Those Lost on September 11, 2001
75,000 Handmade Kites Greet Visitors to SFMOMA With Color, Pattern, and Movement
Hokusai’s ‘Great Wave’ Is Reimagined as a Giant Public Carpet Made of 700,000 Flowers

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.