380,000 Colorful LEGO Flowers Seem To Spill From an Art Center in Shanghai

LEGO Group’s in-house advertising agency, known as Our LEGO Agency, has transformed an old industrial site in Shanghai with a wave of color. The creative team took over the Tank Shanghai Art Center, located in a group of former aviation fuel tanks, with a campaign titled Botanical Wave. Comprising 380,000 LEGO flowers and plant pieces, the project goes beyond a towering installation, sending a message about the creative possibilities of these building blocks.

The thousands of LEGO blooms were hand-built, creating different colored streams that seem to burst from the decommissioned tank and spill out as waves onto the plaza below. The installation is so thoroughly assembled that it creates the illusion of flow despite being a stationary piece made of hard plastic bricks. The result offers a hypnotic contrast between the gray buildings and playful streams of pink, red, yellow, and orange LEGO ; all complete with their own white “sea foam.”

Overall, the installation stretches almost 100 feet and covers over 8,600 square feet. The LEGO Botanical Wave turns the simple act of building into a city-scale experience. Despite its size, visitors can still take a close look at the delicate, detailed flowers that make up each structure.

Inside, the Bloom Gallery hosts 18 artworks by LEGO fans and artists. Using the LEGO botanical sets, these creatives have each built something entirely different that goes beyond the realm of plants and blooms, aided by other materials such as textiles and metals. Almost contrasting with the previous idea, the creatives also set up 18 LEGO Botanical arrangements in everyday scenes, showing how they can fit in a myriad of different settings.

In addition to the exhibit, visitors can be part of Where Blooms Begin, an interactive display that rallies visitors to build a LEGO flower of their own, which they can later scan. Once turned into a digital bloom, it will join the botanical creations built by other visitors on an ever-growing virtual wave. The more flowers are loaded into the system, the more it will grow, evoking the scale of the big waves outside the door.

LEGO Botanical Wave and its accompanying exhibits will be open through October 29, 2026 at Tank Shanghai Art Center. To stay up to date with everything LEGO, follow LEGO on Instagram.

LEGO Group’s in-house advertising agency, has filled an old industrial site in Shanghai with a wave of color.

The installation LEGO Botanical Wave comprises 380,000 hand-built LEGO flowers and plant pieces.

The project sends a message about the creative possibilities of these building blocks.

Inside, the Bloom Gallery hosts 18 artworks by LEGO fans and artists, featuring elements from LEGO botanical sets.

In addition to the exhibit, visitors can be part of Where Blooms Begin, an interactive display that rallies visitors to build a LEGO flower of their own.

Exhibition Information :

Our LEGO Agency

LEGO Botanical Wave

October 1–29, 2026

Tank Shanghai Art Center

2380 Longteng Avenue, Xuhui District, Shanghai, China

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by LEGO.