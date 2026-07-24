LEGO Reimagines Gustav Klimt’s The Kiss as a Stunning 4,000-Piece 3D Art Set

One of the world’s most celebrated paintings, Gustav Klimt’s The Kiss, can now be viewed in your own home. The trailblazing work is being celebrated by LEGO via a 4,000-piece set.

Just as The Kiss features golden spirals and interweaving geometric shapes to create its dramatic composition, the LEGO version also incorporates layered textures and specially decorated pieces. The set transforms The Kiss into a 3D stacking structure, layering bricks on top of one another so that certain elements of the painting stand out.

Speaking about the design process, Milan Madge, master model designer at the LEGO Group, says, “Recreating Klimt’s The Kiss in LEGO brick form was a unique creative challenge, requiring us to capture its rich textures, golden tones, and intricate detail while honoring the original masterpiece. By combining golden LEGO elements with specially decorated pieces, we were able to recreate the artwork’s distinctive shades and textures in a building experience that celebrates its extraordinary beauty.”

The set was designed in partnership with the Belvedere Museum in Vienna. Established in 1781, the Belvedere is one of the first public museums in the world. It houses the world’s largest Gustav Klimt collection, including The Kiss, as well as masterpieces by Egon Schiele and Claude Monet.

LEGO’s partnership with the museum marks an exciting collaboration between high art and the toy company, bringing fine art into a more mature, display-worthy format that can be featured on the walls of your home. Stephanie Auer, curator of 19th- and 20th-century art at the Belvedere Museum, says, “Working as a curator for the adaptation of Klimt’s The Kiss into a LEGO Art set was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Together with Milan Madge, we had extensive discussions about Gustav Klimt’s symbolism, ornamentation, and artistic techniques, as well as how these could be represented using LEGO bricks. Distinctive features such as the flatness and composition were carefully translated into LEGO bricks—always with the goal of staying true to the spirit of the original work.”

Contrary to popular belief, LEGO hasn’t always been considered a children’s brand. Founded in 1932 by Danish carpenter Ole Kirk Kristiansen, the company originally manufactured functional wooden household items and children’s pull-along toys. In the 1940s, LEGO shifted to plastic and developed the iconic interlocking brick system, which it patented in 1958 and remains the foundation of the brand today.

Whether you’re looking for a fun afternoon project or a striking piece to display in your home, the LEGO Art The Kiss set is a creative way to bring one of art history’s most iconic works into your everyday space. The set will be released on August 1, 2026, and can be purchased on the LEGO website for $299.99.

LEGO is bringing Gustav Klimt’s iconic The Kiss into homes with a new 4,000-piece LEGO Art set.

The set transforms The Kiss into a 3D stacking structure, layering bricks on top of one another so that certain elements of the painting stand out.

The set was designed in partnership with the Belvedere Museum in Vienna.

The collaboration brings fine art into a more mature, display-worthy format that can be featured on the walls of your home.

Whether you’re looking for a fun afternoon project or a striking piece to display in your home, the LEGO Art The Kiss set is a creative way to bring one of art history’s most iconic works into your everyday space.

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The Belvedere Museum: Website | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | TikTok

All images via LEGO.

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