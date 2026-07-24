My Modern Met independently selects innovative art and design items. We may earn commissions on purchases made through our links. Learn more.

Home / Creative Products / Toys

LEGO Reimagines Gustav Klimt’s The Kiss as a Stunning 4,000-Piece 3D Art Set

By Linnea Pejcha on July 24, 2026

Lego The Kiss Klimt Set

One of the world’s most celebrated paintings, Gustav Klimt’s The Kiss, can now be viewed in your own home. The trailblazing work is being celebrated by LEGO via a 4,000-piece set.

Just as The Kiss features golden spirals and interweaving geometric shapes to create its dramatic composition, the LEGO version also incorporates layered textures and specially decorated pieces. The set transforms The Kiss into a 3D stacking structure, layering bricks on top of one another so that certain elements of the painting stand out.

Speaking about the design process, Milan Madge, master model designer at the LEGO Group, says, “Recreating Klimt’s The Kiss in LEGO brick form was a unique creative challenge, requiring us to capture its rich textures, golden tones, and intricate detail while honoring the original masterpiece. By combining golden LEGO elements with specially decorated pieces, we were able to recreate the artwork’s distinctive shades and textures in a building experience that celebrates its extraordinary beauty.”

The set was designed in partnership with the Belvedere Museum in Vienna. Established in 1781, the Belvedere is one of the first public museums in the world. It houses the world’s largest Gustav Klimt collection, including The Kiss, as well as masterpieces by Egon Schiele and Claude Monet.

LEGO’s partnership with the museum marks an exciting collaboration between high art and the toy company, bringing fine art into a more mature, display-worthy format that can be featured on the walls of your home. Stephanie Auer, curator of 19th- and 20th-century art at the Belvedere Museum, says, “Working as a curator for the adaptation of Klimt’s The Kiss into a LEGO Art set was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Together with Milan Madge, we had extensive discussions about Gustav Klimt’s symbolism, ornamentation, and artistic techniques, as well as how these could be represented using LEGO bricks. Distinctive features such as the flatness and composition were carefully translated into LEGO bricks—always with the goal of staying true to the spirit of the original work.”

Contrary to popular belief, LEGO hasn’t always been considered a children’s brand. Founded in 1932 by Danish carpenter Ole Kirk Kristiansen, the company originally manufactured functional wooden household items and children’s pull-along toys. In the 1940s, LEGO shifted to plastic and developed the iconic interlocking brick system, which it patented in 1958 and remains the foundation of the brand today.

Whether you’re looking for a fun afternoon project or a striking piece to display in your home, the LEGO Art The Kiss set is a creative way to bring one of art history’s most iconic works into your everyday space. The set will be released on August 1, 2026, and can be purchased on the LEGO website for $299.99. 

LEGO is bringing Gustav Klimt’s iconic The Kiss into homes with a new 4,000-piece LEGO Art set.

Lego The Kiss Klimt Set

The set transforms The Kiss into a 3D stacking structure, layering bricks on top of one another so that certain elements of the painting stand out.

Lego The Kiss Klimt Set

Lego The Kiss Klimt Set

The set was designed in partnership with the Belvedere Museum in Vienna.

Lego The Kiss Klimt Set

The collaboration brings fine art into a more mature, display-worthy format that can be featured on the walls of your home.

Lego The Kiss Klimt Set

Whether you’re looking for a fun afternoon project or a striking piece to display in your home, the LEGO Art The Kiss set is a creative way to bring one of art history’s most iconic works into your everyday space.

Lego The Kiss Klimt Set

LEGO: Website | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | TikTok
The Belvedere Museum: Website | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | TikTok

All images via LEGO.

Related Articles:

LEGO Unveils Set for First-Ever Fully Functional Arcade Pinball Machine

LEGO Officially Announces a 12,000-Piece Sagrada Família Set, Its Largest Ever

LEGO’s “Emerald City Wall Art” Set is Wicked Fun (and Great Decor)

Linnea Pejcha

Linnea Pejcha is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Brooklyn-based writer who earned her BA in Sociology and Creative Writing from Brandeis University. She recently earned her MFA in Creative Writing with a focus in Fiction from The New School. While completing her degree, Linnea taught literature courses and worked in editorial and publishing, including publications like One Story and Lit Magazine. When she’s not reading in the park, she loves crafting, walking her neighbors’ dogs, and cooking in her tiny NYC kitchen.
Read all posts from Linnea Pejcha
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Play-Doh Introduces ‘Blooms’ Kits for Adults To Create Floral Decor That Never Wilts
LEGO Unveils Set for First-Ever Fully Functional Arcade Pinball Machine
Olivia Rodrigo Teams up With LEGO To Unveil Five New Sets Inspired by Her Music
LEGO Officially Announces a 12,000-Piece Sagrada Família Set, Its Largest Ever
LEGO Raises Age Limit to 100+ in Honor of Sir David Attenborough’s 100th Birthday
LEGO Is Releasing a Record-Breaking 12,000-Piece Set of Spain’s Sagrada Família

More on My Modern Met

LEGO’s “Emerald City Wall Art” Set is Wicked Fun (and Great Decor)
Snoopy-Inspired LEGO Set Lets You Recreate Scenes From the Iconic ‘Peanuts’ Comic Strip
LEGO Set Reimagines Monet’s Iconic Landscapes Through Nearly 3,200 Pieces
Olympic Polish Team Brought a Smiling Pierogi Plushie With Them and Fans Love the Mini Mascot
Andy Warhol-Inspired Campbell’s Soup Can LEGO Build Opens up To Reveal the Artist’s Studio
LEGO Fan Builds a Fully Functional Typewriter That Can Actually Type

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.