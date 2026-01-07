My Modern Met independently selects innovative art and design items. We may earn commissions on purchases made through our links. Learn more.

LEGO Unveils Smart Bricks Using Groundbreaking Technology To Bring Builds to Life

By Regina Sienra on January 7, 2026

LEGO Smart Play-powered block

The world-renowned LEGO has always championed creativity, giving both children and adults the opportunity to tap into their imaginations and build their own worlds. The Danish toy company’s approach to play, however, has stayed pretty much the same since its foundation in 1932: offer high-quality building blocks that foster creativity. Now, LEGO has announced what some may consider the most revolutionary projects in the company’s history—LEGO SMART Play™.

Showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026, LEGO SMART Play™ uses groundbreaking, invisible technology to enable responsive, open-ended physical play. These new interactive LEGO bricks, embedded with a custom-made chip smaller than a standard LEGO stud, will bring builders’ creations to life. The brick is fitted with sensors, accelerometers, light and sound sensors, and a miniature speaker driven by an onboard synthesizer. To get it to work, it only requires wireless charging. There is no need for screens of any kind.

The LEGO SMART Brick, developed by the LEGO Group’s Creative Play Lab, is meant to be paired with LEGO SMART Tags and LEGO SMART Minifigures. Together, the elements offer an interactive experience, adding appropriate sounds and actions to a scene, while remaining compatible with the existing LEGO System-in-Play, which guarantees that all bricks fabricated by LEGO will fit one another.

This technology will make its debut in March with three new All-in-One LEGO Star Wars sets. Each set will come with a LEGO SMART Brick (including a charger) and at least one LEGO SMART Minifigure and LEGO SMART tag. Designed with fans’ favorite scenes in mind, the sets can make sounds like the hum of a lightsaber and the roaring engine of an A-wing.

The three Star Wars sets include Luke’s Red Five X-Wing set, which will come with Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia SMART minifigs; the Darth Vader’s TIE Fighter building set, featuring a SMART minifig of the iconic villain; and the detailed Throne Room Duel & A-Wing building set, inspired by the pivotal fight from Return of Jedi, featuring Darth Vader, Emperor Palpatine, and Luke Skywalker smart minifigs.

The LEGO SMART Play™ All-in-One sets from LEGO Star Wars will begin pre-orders on January 9, and will be available in stores on March 1. To get yours and learn more, visit LEGO’s website.

LEGO SMART Play will bring builders’ creations to life through groundbreaking, invisible technology.

LEGO Smart Play-powered figurine

This system is powered by LEGO SMART Brick, a custom-made chip smaller than a standard LEGO stud.

LEGO Smart Play-powered figurine

LEGO SMART Play will make its debut in March with three new All-in-One LEGO Star Wars sets.

LEGO Star Wars set powered with Smart Play

The system offers an interactive experience, adding appropriate sounds and actions to a scene, while remaining compatible with the existing LEGO System-in-Play.

LEGO Star Wars set powered with Smart Play

To get it to work, LEGO SMART Play only requires wireless charging. There is no need for screens of any kind.

Kid playing with LEGO Star Wars set powered with Smart Play

Designed with fans’ favorite scenes in mind, the sets can make sounds like the hum of a lightsaber and the roaring engine of an A-wing, reacting in real time.

Kid playing with LEGO Star Wars set powered with Smart Play

LEGO: Website | Instagram

All images via LEGO.

Source: Introducing LEGO® SMART Play™: Bringing your creations to life

