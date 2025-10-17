LEGO Releases Tropical Aquarium Set You Can Bring to Life With a Crank

Many people find calm in maintaining an aquarium, tending to the fish, and watching them leisurely swim around. Others bask in assembling puzzles, models, and LEGO sets. Now, the LEGO company has announced a product that features the best of both worlds. The LEGO Icons Tropical Aquarium not only pays tribute to the allure of fish tanks, but also honors the creative possibilities of their building blocks.

The 4,154-piece set features several creatures and plants, all of which can be brought to life by rotating different dials and cranks. You can make the coral sway, open a treasure chest, help the clown fish swim, or pull a crab from an underwater cave. Among other elements included are sea worms, snails, an oyster shell with a pearl, and air bubbles for a touch of realism.

The set also gives a nod to two endangered sights in both the natural and the manmade world. The first is the vibrant colors of the ocean, particularly, that of the coral, which is threatened by global warming, resulting in bleaching. The other is physical play, allowing users to double as puppeteers and operators when experimenting with the brick creatures.

LEGO describes the set as more than a model. “It’s an eye-catching centerpiece that brings color and calm to any space,” they say. “No water required, no maintenance needed—just pure creative joy, one brick at a time.”

Due to the intricacy of the LEGO kit and its inner workings, it is designed with experienced builders in mind. Despite its colorful display and playful disposition, LEGO recommends the set for fans 18 years and older.

If you’d like to get your hands on this LEGO set, customers with Early Access can order it starting on November 13, 2025. It will then be on sale to the general public on November 16. To order yours and stay up to date with more creative building sets, make sure to visit LEGO’s official website.

The new LEGO Icons Tropical Aquarium pays tribute to the allure of fish tanks, while honoring the creative possibilities of building with LEGO bricks.

The 4,154-piece set features several creatures and plants, all of which can be brought to life by rotating different dials and cranks.

You can make the coral sway, open a treasure chest, help the clown fish swim, or pull a crab from an underwater cave.

Among other elements included are sea worms, snails, an oyster shell with a pearl, and air bubbles for a touch of realism.

“It’s an eye-catching centerpiece that brings color and calm to any space. No water required, no maintenance needed—just pure creative joy, one brick at a time,” writes LEGO.

The set will be available in mid-November 2025.

LEGO: Website | Instagram

All images via LEGO.

Related Articles :

LEGO’s New Death Star Set Is a Monumental Cross-Section of the Infamous Space Station

‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ LEGO Set Lets You Relive Your Favorite Scenes on Jack Sparrow’s Ship

Backstreet Boys LEGO Set Inspired by Their “I Want It That Way” Music Video

LEGO Unveils Harry Potter’s 3,228-Piece Hogsmeade Village Set