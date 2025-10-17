My Modern Met independently selects innovative art and design items. We may earn commissions on purchases made through our links. Learn more.

Home / Creative Products / Toys

LEGO Releases Tropical Aquarium Set You Can Bring to Life With a Crank

By Regina Sienra on October 17, 2025

LEGO Icons Tropical Aquarium

Many people find calm in maintaining an aquarium, tending to the fish, and watching them leisurely swim around. Others bask in assembling puzzles, models, and LEGO sets. Now, the LEGO company has announced a product that features the best of both worlds. The LEGO Icons Tropical Aquarium not only pays tribute to the allure of fish tanks, but also honors the creative possibilities of their building blocks.

The 4,154-piece set features several creatures and plants, all of which can be brought to life by rotating different dials and cranks. You can make the coral sway, open a treasure chest, help the clown fish swim, or pull a crab from an underwater cave. Among other elements included are sea worms, snails, an oyster shell with a pearl, and air bubbles for a touch of realism.

The set also gives a nod to two endangered sights in both the natural and the manmade world. The first is the vibrant colors of the ocean, particularly, that of the coral, which is threatened by global warming, resulting in bleaching. The other is physical play, allowing users to double as puppeteers and operators when experimenting with the brick creatures.

LEGO describes the set as more than a model. “It’s an eye-catching centerpiece that brings color and calm to any space,” they say. “No water required, no maintenance needed—just pure creative joy, one brick at a time.”

Due to the intricacy of the LEGO kit and its inner workings, it is designed with experienced builders in mind. Despite its colorful display and playful disposition, LEGO recommends the set for fans 18 years and older.

If you’d like to get your hands on this LEGO set, customers with Early Access can order it starting on November 13, 2025. It will then be on sale to the general public on November 16. To order yours and stay up to date with more creative building sets, make sure to visit LEGO’s official website.

The new LEGO Icons Tropical Aquarium pays tribute to the allure of fish tanks, while honoring the creative possibilities of building with LEGO bricks.

LEGO Icons Tropical Aquarium

The 4,154-piece set features several creatures and plants, all of which can be brought to life by rotating different dials and cranks.

Details of LEGO Icons Tropical Aquarium

You can make the coral sway, open a treasure chest, help the clown fish swim, or pull a crab from an underwater cave.

Details of LEGO Icons Tropical Aquarium

Among other elements included are sea worms, snails, an oyster shell with a pearl, and air bubbles for a touch of realism.

Details of LEGO Icons Tropical Aquarium

“It’s an eye-catching centerpiece that brings color and calm to any space. No water required, no maintenance needed—just pure creative joy, one brick at a time,” writes LEGO.

Details of LEGO Icons Tropical Aquarium

The set will be available in mid-November 2025.

LEGO Icons Tropical Aquarium

LEGO: Website | Instagram

All images via LEGO.

Related Articles:

LEGO’s New Death Star Set Is a Monumental Cross-Section of the Infamous Space Station

‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ LEGO Set Lets You Relive Your Favorite Scenes on Jack Sparrow’s Ship

Backstreet Boys LEGO Set Inspired by Their “I Want It That Way” Music Video

LEGO Unveils Harry Potter’s 3,228-Piece Hogsmeade Village Set

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Mattel Honors Venus Williams With a Barbie Doll Featuring Her Iconic Wimbledon Uniform
‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ LEGO Set Lets You Relive Your Favorite Scenes on Jack Sparrow’s Ship
Backstreet Boys LEGO Set Inspired by Their “I Want It That Way” Music Video
LEGO Unveils Harry Potter’s 3,228-Piece Hogsmeade Village Set
LEGO ‘Hamilton’ Set Has So Many Details From the Musical It’s Sure to Leave Fans “Satisfied”
Barbie Introduces Doll With Type 1 Diabetes to Make Every Child Feel Included

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

1,986-Piece 3D LEGO Poster Celebrates Freddie Mercury at Wembley
LEGO Unveils ‘Krusty Burger’ Set, the Beloved Fast Food Restaurant From ‘The Simpsons’
LEGO Announces Keith Haring Set Celebrating the Pop Artist’s Iconic Dancing Figures
This LEGO Kaleidoscope Lets You Actually View Psychedelic Patterns
LEGO Unveils a New Beauty and the Beast Castle Set for Disney-Loving Adults
Dive Into the Universe of “Jurassic Park” With LEGO Dinosaur Fossils’ Tyrannosaurus Rex Model

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.