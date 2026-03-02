Home / Creative Products / Toys

LEGO’s “Emerald City Wall Art” Set is Wicked Fun (and Great Decor)

By Eva Baron on March 2, 2026

Interior shot of the Emerald City Wall Art LEGO set, hanging on the wall

Amid the blockbuster success of Wicked and Wicked: For Good, LEGO waltzed down the yellow brick road and arrived in Emerald City, bringing with it an assortment of new kits. As expected, these sets are as whimsical and fantastical as the Land of Oz itself, journeying to Glinda’s wedding day, Elphaba’s retreat, Kiamo Ko Castle, and Munchkinland. But one set in particular sticks out for its clever use of flat design.

The Wicked Emerald City Wall Art kit reimagines Oz’s magical capital as a displayable piece of wall decor. Like the rest of LEGO’s wall art series, the 1,518-piece set forgoes the brand’s traditional, three-dimensional silhouettes in favor of a framed scene, featuring the city’s towering spires and idyllic landscape. To create depth, the kit meticulously layers vibrant panels with unexpected LEGO bricks, ranging from purple petals to fluid, golden tendrils. The result is a highly detailed, architectural surface, encouraging us to view it from various angles so as to fully appreciate the interplay between light and shadow.

Measuring more than 12.5 inches, the set serves as a playful addition to an interior space, emphasizing LEGO’s increasing interest in display-first builds. But, even though it’s intended as decor above all else, the Emerald City Wall Art kit does also encompass beloved characters from Oz. Glinda appears inside her bubble, while Elphaba is perched atop a glittering platform, as if ready to fly into the pink horizon. A secret slot offers a hideout for Dorothy Gale and her companions, including the Straw Man, Tin Man, Cowardly Lion, and even Toto.

“We worked closely with Universal Productions & Experiences to gain inspiration, and we immediately had ideas to bring the iconic scenes from [the Wicked films] to life,” Raquel Ojeda, creative lead on LEGO’s Wicked series, said in a statement. “We hope that the LEGO sets manage to convey the films to their fullest and that fans will enjoy everything we have created, as we put our hearts into the process.”

To learn more about the Wicked collection, visit the LEGO website.

A whimsical addition to any interior space, LEGO’s Wicked Emerald City Wall Art set presents a vibrant scene of Oz’s jewel-clad capital.

Interior shot of the Emerald City Wall Art LEGO set, perched on a dresser

Interior shot of the Emerald City Wall Art LEGO set, hanging on the wall

A woman holding up the Emerald City Wall Art set

The set includes seven characters and a secret slot where Dorothy Gale and her companions can be stored.

The set includes seven minifigure characters, including Elphaba, Glinda, Dorothy, the Tin Man, Straw Man, Cowardly Lion, and Toto.

Hidden cubby where Dorothy and her companions can be stored

The Emerald City Wall Art set on a table, half-way complete

LEGO: Website | Instagram

All images via LEGO.

