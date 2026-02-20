Home / Creative Products / Toys

Snoopy-Inspired LEGO Set Lets You Recreate Scenes From the Iconic ‘Peanuts’ Comic Strip

By Emma Taggart on February 20, 2026

Peanuts: Snoopy's Doghouse LEGO

LEGO recently revealed a new Peanuts-inspired set that lets fans build Snoopy’s iconic red doghouse. The charming 964-piece kit includes a brick-built Snoopy and a Woodstock figurine that can be posed to recreate iconic moments from the beloved comic strip.

The Peanuts: Snoopy’s Doghouse set joins the LEGO Ideas collection as a tribute to Charles M. Schulz’s timeless stories, which first debuted in 1950. Launching on June 1, the nostalgic and interactive build invites fans to stage the scene however they like—whether that’s Snoopy stretched out on his rooftop, or working at his LEGO typewriter.

Snoopy includes swap-out leg pieces, so builders can pose him seated at his typewriter or stretched out in his iconic daydreaming pose. The designers also included several hidden details and interactive features. The doghouse opens up to reveal a starry night backdrop inside, and it even comes with a small campfire, LEGO marshmallows, and a grassy green base that completes the display. Of course, the scene wouldn’t be complete without Snoopy’s faithful companion—a little yellow Woodstock.

Once built, the cute display measures just over 10 inches high and 6.5 inches wide, making it a great addition to any desk or shelf.

The Peanuts: Snoopy’s Doghouse set is available to pre-order now and will officially launch on June 1, 2026, both online and in LEGO stores worldwide.

LEGO recently revealed a new Peanuts-inspired set that lets fans build Snoopy's iconic red doghouse.

Peanuts: Snoopy's Doghouse LEGO

The charming 964-piece kit includes a brick-built Snoopy and a Woodstock figurine that can be posed to recreate iconic moments from the beloved comic strip.

Peanuts: Snoopy's Doghouse LEGO

Peanuts: Snoopy's Doghouse LEGO

Peanuts: Snoopy's Doghouse LEGO

The doghouse opens up to reveal a starry night backdrop inside, and it even comes with a small campfire and LEGO marshmallows.

Peanuts: Snoopy's Doghouse LEGO

Peanuts: Snoopy's Doghouse LEGO

Snoopy includes swap-out leg pieces, so builders can pose him seated at his typewriter or stretched out in his iconic daydreaming pose.

Peanuts: Snoopy's Doghouse LEGO

Peanuts: Snoopy's Doghouse LEGO

Peanuts: Snoopy's Doghouse LEGO

Peanuts: Snoopy's Doghouse LEGO

Peanuts: Snoopy's Doghouse LEGO

