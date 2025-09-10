In October 1999, LEGO and Lucasfilm, the studio behind the Star Wars franchise, joined forces for the first time. By 2005, LEGO had released its inaugural Death Star playset, offering fans the opportunity to bring home one of the film’s most iconic spaceships. Now, 20 years later, LEGO has unveiled its latest—and most expensive—expedition through the Star Wars universe.

Retailing at a whopping $999.99, the upcoming Death Star set stands as the most costly LEGO set ever brought to market. It also happens to be one of the brand’s largest sets, composed of more than 9,023 total pieces and towering at a height of nearly 26 inches. If that’s not enough, the set includes 38 individual minifigures as well, ranging from Luke Skywalker (as both a Jedi and disguised stormtrooper), Han Solo, and Princess Leia, to Darth Vader, Emperor Palpatine, and a pair of droids.

What further distinguishes this new kit from previous iterations is its layout. Instead of being a massive globe that swings open to reveal its interior, this Death Star assumes a vertical, cross-sectional design. According to LEGO, that decision was made intentionally and for the sake of flexibility. This time, every element of the Death Star can be absorbed at a glance and without adjusting anything. Similarly, its compact foundation allows for more options in terms of displaying it, departing from a more awkward, spherical shape.

In these ways, the new Death Star set is more immersive, featuring several classic scenes from the films at every angle. Throughout, Luke and Leia swing to safety from the ship’s retractable bridge; Darth Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobi engage in an epic Lightsabers battle; and, as a playful nod to the LEGO Star Wars video games, there’s even a Stormtrooper bathing in a hot tub. Fans will recognize authentic details like the ship’s trash chute, Emperor Palpatine’s throne room, Darth Vader’s meditation chamber, Leia’s cell block, Grand Moff Tarkin’s war room, and the tractor beam control unit.

“From A New Hope to Return of the Jedi, this collectible set recreates some of the most legendary moments in cinematic history,” LEGO wrote in a recent press release. “[This is] designed to transport fans into the heart of the Galactic Empire’s most infamous space station.”

The Death Star set is slated to hit shelves on October 4, 2025. To learn more, visit the LEGO website.

All images via LEGO.

