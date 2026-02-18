LEGO Set Reimagines Monet’s Iconic Landscapes Through Nearly 3,200 Pieces

Even after nearly a century in business, LEGO continues to find ways to innovate. The company’s newest collaboration with the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York is no exception, transforming one of the world’s most beloved Impressionist artworks into a clever brick-built masterpiece.

Releasing on March 4, 2026, as part of LEGO’s Art series, the Bridge Over a Pond of Water Lilies set is a playful reinterpretation of Giverny, the French commune where Claude Monet maintained a sprawling garden. For years, Giverny provided Monet with fertile ground for experimentation and creative production, eventually inspiring the 1899 painting Bridge Over a Pond of Water Lilies that now resides in the Met’s collection. Rendered with delicate lighting, textured brushstrokes, and an atmospheric color palette, the work betrays the artist’s enduring fascination with the natural world, a thematic interest that came to sustain his practice for decades.

For those reasons, it felt necessary to honor the painting’s original character when translating it into a LEGO kit. The Bridge Over a Pond of Water Lilies set achieves exactly that, thanks in no small part to its 3,179 pieces, each intentionally selected for its dimensionality. Towering reeds have been reimagined as green swords; the deep-blue sky is peppered by cherries and earthy leaves; and the weeping willows flower with white butterflies and bananas. These unexpected elements only enhance the scene’s depth, highlighting its vibrant foliage and rippling water.

Taken together, these various bricks and tiles result in a layered, three-dimensional mosaic, measuring more than 20 inches high and 16 inches wide. But the set also rewards an attentive eye, encouraging us to view it from several angles. From afar, the kit blurs into abstraction, beautifully capturing the spirit and mood of Monet’s painting. When seen up close, however, the scene reveals its hidden intricacies, whether it be subtle color variations in the plates used for the water, or diagonal strokes of light running from the top right to the bottom left of the LEGO canvas.

“Translating Monet’s brushstrokes into LEGO bricks was a key design challenge,” LEGO designer Stijn Oom says in a statement. “The team meticulously created a tactile 3D surface by layering tiles and plates in both vertical and horizontal directions, mimicking the brushwork and carefully adapting Monet's subtle palette of hues within LEGO’s signature color options.”

Those interested in venturing beyond the kit’s “tactile 3D surface” can scan a dedicated QR code found within the instruction booklet. Once scanned, builders are redirected to an exclusive podcast led by Met curator Alison Hokanson, who delves into the painting’s history and Monet’s practice as a whole. Aside from displaying the original painting in its galleries, the Met will also showcase a larger-than-life scale LEGO brick reproduction of the work in its museum store for a limited time, starting on March 1, 2026.

“Reimagining the nuance of the original work in LEGO bricks required certain elements of the work to be abstracted, all while preserving essential details of the composition to evoke Monet’s signature artistic style,” Oom adds. “The build transforms with viewing distance: individual pixels and textures are visible up close, resolving into a peaceful Impressionist landscape from afar, mirroring the nature of Monet’s later works.”

The “Bridge Over a Pond of Water Lilies” set will be available for $249.99 from March 4, 2026, via the LEGO website.

