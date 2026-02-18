Home / Creative Products / Toys

LEGO Set Reimagines Monet’s Iconic Landscapes Through Nearly 3,200 Pieces

By Eva Baron on February 18, 2026

The ‘Monet Bridge Over a Pond of Water Lilies’ LEGO set hanging on a wall above a shelf with books, vases, and lamps

Even after nearly a century in business, LEGO continues to find ways to innovate. The company’s newest collaboration with the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York is no exception, transforming one of the world’s most beloved Impressionist artworks into a clever brick-built masterpiece.

Releasing on March 4, 2026, as part of LEGO’s Art series, the Bridge Over a Pond of Water Lilies set is a playful reinterpretation of Giverny, the French commune where Claude Monet maintained a sprawling garden. For years, Giverny provided Monet with fertile ground for experimentation and creative production, eventually inspiring the 1899 painting Bridge Over a Pond of Water Lilies that now resides in the Met’s collection. Rendered with delicate lighting, textured brushstrokes, and an atmospheric color palette, the work betrays the artist’s enduring fascination with the natural world, a thematic interest that came to sustain his practice for decades.

For those reasons, it felt necessary to honor the painting’s original character when translating it into a LEGO kit. The Bridge Over a Pond of Water Lilies set achieves exactly that, thanks in no small part to its 3,179 pieces, each intentionally selected for its dimensionality. Towering reeds have been reimagined as green swords; the deep-blue sky is peppered by cherries and earthy leaves; and the weeping willows flower with white butterflies and bananas. These unexpected elements only enhance the scene’s depth, highlighting its vibrant foliage and rippling water.

Taken together, these various bricks and tiles result in a layered, three-dimensional mosaic, measuring more than 20 inches high and 16 inches wide. But the set also rewards an attentive eye, encouraging us to view it from several angles. From afar, the kit blurs into abstraction, beautifully capturing the spirit and mood of Monet’s painting. When seen up close, however, the scene reveals its hidden intricacies, whether it be subtle color variations in the plates used for the water, or diagonal strokes of light running from the top right to the bottom left of the LEGO canvas.

“Translating Monet’s brushstrokes into LEGO bricks was a key design challenge,” LEGO designer Stijn Oom says in a statement. “The team meticulously created a tactile 3D surface by layering tiles and plates in both vertical and horizontal directions, mimicking the brushwork and carefully adapting Monet's subtle palette of hues within LEGO’s signature color options.”

Those interested in venturing beyond the kit’s “tactile 3D surface” can scan a dedicated QR code found within the instruction booklet. Once scanned, builders are redirected to an exclusive podcast led by Met curator Alison Hokanson, who delves into the painting’s history and Monet’s practice as a whole. Aside from displaying the original painting in its galleries, the Met will also showcase a larger-than-life scale LEGO brick reproduction of the work in its museum store for a limited time, starting on March 1, 2026.

“Reimagining the nuance of the original work in LEGO bricks required certain elements of the work to be abstracted, all while preserving essential details of the composition to evoke Monet’s signature artistic style,” Oom adds. “The build transforms with viewing distance: individual pixels and textures are visible up close, resolving into a peaceful Impressionist landscape from afar, mirroring the nature of Monet’s later works.”

The “Bridge Over a Pond of Water Lilies” set will be available for $249.99 from March 4, 2026, via the LEGO website.

Releasing in March 2026, LEGO’s new Claude Monet: Bridge Over a Pond of Water Lilies reimagines the Impressionist’s iconic landscape from Giverny.

The ‘Monet Bridge Over a Pond of Water Lilies’ LEGO set hanging on a purple wall above a cabinet

Woman sitting at a table holding up the ‘Monet Bridge Over a Pond of Water Lilies’ LEGO set

A woman hanging up the ‘Monet Bridge Over a Pond of Water Lilies’ LEGO set on a white wall

Close-up of the ‘Monet Bridge Over a Pond of Water Lilies’ LEGO set

The new set boasts an incredible amount of detail, mimicking Monet’s delicate brush strokes, atmospheric color palette, and fluid forms through LEGO’s brick-like style.

Close-up of the ‘Monet Bridge Over a Pond of Water Lilies’ LEGO set

Close-up of the ‘Monet Bridge Over a Pond of Water Lilies’ LEGO set

Close-up of the ‘Monet Bridge Over a Pond of Water Lilies’ LEGO set

LEGO: Website | Instagram

All images via LEGO.

Related Articles:

Andy Warhol-Inspired Campbell’s Soup Can LEGO Build Opens up To Reveal the Artist’s Studio

LEGO Fan Builds a Fully Functional Typewriter That Can Actually Type

LEGO Releases Tropical Aquarium Set You Can Bring to Life With a Crank

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Queens–based Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer, having written content for Elle Decor, Publishers Weekly, Louis Vuitton, Maison Margiela, and more. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys beading jewelry, replaying old video games, and doing the daily crossword.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Olympic Polish Team Brought a Smiling Pierogi Plushie With Them and Fans Love the Mini Mascot
Andy Warhol-Inspired Campbell’s Soup Can LEGO Build Opens up To Reveal the Artist’s Studio
LEGO Fan Builds a Fully Functional Typewriter That Can Actually Type
Adorable Mini-Robots That React To Sound and Touch Are the Latest in Bag Charms
Mattel Unveils Autistic Barbie Highlighting the Challenges of Representing a Broad Spectrum
LEGO Unveils Smart Bricks Using Groundbreaking Technology To Bring Builds to Life

More on My Modern Met

LEGO Fan Builds Epic Recreation of Erebor, the Lonely Mountain From ‘The Hobbit’
MoMA and Mattel Reimagine Classic Toys and Games With an Artist-Inspired Twist
Danish Foreign Minister Surprises Egyptian Foreign Minister With Gift of Great Pyramid of Giza LEGO Set
These Wooden Puzzle Toys Will Flex Your Imagination
2,999-Piece LEGO Set of the Addams Family From the ’90s Films
LEGO Releases Tropical Aquarium Set You Can Bring to Life With a Crank

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.