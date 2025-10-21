‘Human Library’ Lets You “Borrow” a Person To Discuss Topics That Break Down Stereotypes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Human Library International (@humanlibraryorganization)

It’s easy to misjudge those who are different from us, often simply because we don’t know them well enough to understand their experiences. To challenge people’s preconceived notions about stigmatized groups, Human Library International invites anyone to “borrow” people as “open books,” creating a safe space where participants can engage in open dialogues between strangers.

The Human Library was founded in 2000 at Roskilde Festival in Denmark, but the unique concept has now spread to 80 countries around the world. Each event invites visitors to “unjudge someone” by engaging in 30-minute conversations with a diverse range of human “books.” These willing living books represent a wide spectrum of experiences and backgrounds, including neurodiversity, gender, faith, ethnicity, mental illness, disability, sexuality, social status, and more.

For a recent Human Library event at the Reading Garden in Copenhagen, the “books” included someone with ADHD and Autism, someone with schizophrenia, and someone who is polyamorous. At another event in Perth, Australia, the “Books of the Day” included a transgender woman, a religious scientist, and a survivor of political bullying. Each event allows people to ask them anything, as long as their questions are respectful.

The brilliant initiative proves that you should “never judge a book by its cover.” It plays a vital role in challenging stereotypes and fostering connections between individuals who might never have met.

If you want to become an “open book” or start your own Human Library in your area, head to the Human Library website to learn more.

Check out one of the events at the Human Library Reading Garden in Copenhagen.

