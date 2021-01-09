Home / Crafts / Paper Art

Enchanting Hand-Crafted Paper Scenes Come To Life in Illuminated Light Boxes

By Emma Taggart on January 9, 2021
Abracadabox Light Boxes by Aline Maire

Paper is one of the most common materials we have, but in the hands of a talented artist, it can be transformed into something extraordinary. French artist Aline Maire (of Abracadabox Light) uses paper to craft light boxes that house miniature fairytale scenes. Each piece not only showcases her skill but her boundless imagination.

Every intricate 3D composition comprises layers of meticulously hand-cut paper silhouettes. Once the scenes are arranged, Maire then places them inside wooden box frames that contain LED lights. When switched on, the enchanting displays glow and come to life. “I love designing imaginary worlds, drawing them, and then bringing them to life in 3D,” Maire tells My Modern Met. “I love the magic moment when I first turn on the light of one of my boxes.”

From majestic whales gliding through the sea to sci-fi scenes set on alien terrain, each lightbox tells a story. In one particularly impressive piece, Maire housed a mythical dragon design inside a box with a Japanese wave pattern. When lit up, the entire scene looks as though it’s engulfed in a haze of flames and smoke.

When she’s not making lightboxes, Maire is crafting equally whimsical wool-felted creatures. There’s no end to her talents! Check out her portfolio on Etsy.

French artist Aline Maire creates intricate lightboxes from paper.

Abracadabox Light Boxes by Aline Maire

Each whimsical scene tells a story.

Abracadabox Light Boxes by Aline Maire

When lit-up with the built-in LED lights, the images are brought to life.

Abracadabox Light Boxes by Aline MaireAbracadabox Light Boxes by Aline Maire

Marie's imagination knows no bounds.

Abracadabox Light Boxes by Aline MaireAbracadabox Light Boxes by Aline MaireAbracadabox Light Boxes by Aline MaireAbracadabox Light Boxes by Aline MaireAbracadabox Light Boxes by Aline MaireAbracadabox Light Boxes by Aline MaireAbracadabox Light Boxes by Aline MaireAline Maire / Abracadabox Light: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Etsy

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
