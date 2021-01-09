Enchanting Hand-Crafted Paper Scenes Come To Life in Illuminated Light Boxes

Paper is one of the most common materials we have, but in the hands of a talented artist, it can be transformed into something extraordinary. French artist Aline Maire (of Abracadabox Light) uses paper to craft light boxes that house miniature fairytale scenes. Each piece not only showcases her skill but her boundless imagination.

Every intricate 3D composition comprises layers of meticulously hand-cut paper silhouettes. Once the scenes are arranged, Maire then places them inside wooden box frames that contain LED lights. When switched on, the enchanting displays glow and come to life. “I love designing imaginary worlds, drawing them, and then bringing them to life in 3D,” Maire tells My Modern Met. “I love the magic moment when I first turn on the light of one of my boxes.”

From majestic whales gliding through the sea to sci-fi scenes set on alien terrain, each lightbox tells a story. In one particularly impressive piece, Maire housed a mythical dragon design inside a box with a Japanese wave pattern. When lit up, the entire scene looks as though it’s engulfed in a haze of flames and smoke.

When she’s not making lightboxes, Maire is crafting equally whimsical wool-felted creatures. There’s no end to her talents! Check out her portfolio on Etsy.

French artist Aline Maire creates intricate lightboxes from paper.

Each whimsical scene tells a story.

When lit-up with the built-in LED lights, the images are brought to life.

Marie's imagination knows no bounds.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Aline Maire / Abracadabox Light.

