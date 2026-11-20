Nestled within Charleston, South Carolina’s storied cobblestone streets is a new hotel that blends luxury with a strong sense of place. The Live Oak Charleston opened for bookings in April 2026, and with it, the boutique accommodation promises a balanced and restorative stay—whether you’re in the city for business or pleasure.

Located on Meeting Street in the historic district, the central location is just steps away from Charleston’s renowned dining, boutiques, and cultural landmarks. But when you’re ready to recharge, the hotel will help you do it with its well-appointed rooms, saltwater pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, and in-house fine dining.

Live Oak Charleston is a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, which is part of Marriott’s independent hotels worldwide. It boasts 120 rooms with modern design elements that complement the city’s centuries-old architecture, but with a contemporary spin.

The hotel’s name refers to a Live Oak tree, which is an iconic part of the South. As such, the overall aesthetic draws inspiration from the city’s natural beauty. It shows up in wood finishes and organic textures that are both cozy and contemporary. For the ultimate stay at Live Oak Charleston, you’ll want to book one of its Pool Patio rooms. This room style has a private terrace and daybed with direct access to the hotel’s heated outdoor pool (and to Bloo Pool & Provisions, the poolside bar and lounge).

On a recent trip to South Carolina, Eugene Kim, My Modern Met co-founder and editor-in-chief, had the opportunity to stay at the hotel. “Live Oak Charleston, which opened earlier this year, was a great home base for exploring the city on foot,” he says. “I enjoyed getting to know Charleston’s culture and history and learning more about its contemporary art scene. My room was comfortable and nicely designed, and the rooms with poolside patios were a highlight for me. I appreciated the lobby’s contemporary design, especially the suspended rock installation by the window. I’d recommend staying there on a visit to Charleston.”

Although Charleston is known for its food scene, you don’t have to leave the hotel to have an amazing dining experience. Located within Live Oak Charleston is Bloo and Terra, its signature restaurant. Kim adds, “I liked that the two restaurants each had their own character, from the delicious food and well-crafted cocktails by the pool at Bloo to the more intimate feel of Terra’s warmly lit dining room.” Led by Executive Chef Eucepe Puntriano, the menu at Terra is as global as it is local. It’s inspired by the Lowcountry, a geographic and cultural region along South Carolina's coast, and informed by Mediterranean culinary traditions. Dishes are teeming with flavors from Spain, Morocco, Israel, and Greece. Bon appétit!

Learn more about Live Oak Charleston and book your stay on its website.

Nestled within Charleston, South Carolina’s storied cobblestone streets is a new hotel that blends luxury with a strong sense of place: the Live Oak Charleston.

The overall aesthetic draws inspiration from the city’s natural beauty.

It shows up in wood finishes and organic textures that are both cozy and contemporary.

Although Charleston is known for its food scene, you don’t have to leave the hotel to have an amazing dining experience.

Located within Live Oak Charleston is Terra, its signature restaurant.

The menu is inspired by the Lowcountry, a geographic and cultural region along South Carolina's coast, and informed by Mediterranean culinary traditions.

Located on Meeting Street in the historic district, the central location is just steps away from Charleston’s renowned dining, boutiques, and cultural landmarks.

Live Oak Charleston: Website

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Live Oak Charleston.