Toddler With “Uncombable Hair Syndrome” Looks Like a Little Rock Star

By Sara Barnes on March 21, 2022
Lockland Samples Is a Toddler With Uncombable Hair Syndrome

Locklan Samples is a toddler with a head of hair that cannot be tamed. His blonde locks stick straight up—think rockstar-level hair—and his coif doesn’t respond to a comb. In fact, it can't; Locklan has a rare genetic condition aptly called uncombable hair syndrome (UHS).

If you’ve never heard of UHS, you’re not alone. Locklan's own pediatrician hadn’t heard of it! His mom, Katelyn Samples, took her son to see the doctor after a stranger on Instagram saw a photo of the boy and messaged her asking if he had been diagnosed with UHS. The family then visited a specialist in Atlanta who confirmed that Lockland did have it—he is one of about 100 known cases.

UHS is a genetic abnormality found in children between the ages of 3 months and 12 years old. Their hair looks similar to Locklan’s; it’s very light in color and is dry and frizzy. And as the name suggests, it can’t be combed flat. Katelyn describes the strands as having a “crimp” in them.

Since receiving the UHS diagnosis, Katelyn has found support on the internet. She created an Instagram account called @uncombable_locks, in part to bring awareness to the syndrome so that people who might have it themselves can get tested. The more people who are diagnosed, the better that scientists will understand UHS. Katelyn also wants the account to speak to a larger idea: embracing what makes us different.

“We love Locklan’s hair and truly believe it’s a blessing,” Katelyn tells My Modern Met. “Remember to be proud of what makes you stand out and of course, lead with kindness.”

Unsurprisingly, people are very curious about Locklan’s hair, and he gets a lot of attention while out and about. “I would say that 98% of people are so kind and love it,” she says. “They say he's like a little rock star. It brings a smile to peoples' faces. And right now when he's little, he loves the attention and doesn't mind it. But with both of our kids, we want to teach them to be confident in who they are, no matter what makes them different.”

After his mom, Katelyn, posted a picture of her son on Instagram, a stranger reached out and asked if Locklan had been diagnosed with UHS.

The genetic condition is very rare; he's one of 100 known cases.

His hair is frizzy and has a crimp in its texture. It's not painful whatsoever.

Locklan is a happy kid whose hair gets a lot of attention when he's out and about.

 

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Katelyn Samples.

