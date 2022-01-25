Former News Anchor Goes Viral on TikTok Reporting Her 2-Year-Old’s Temper Tantrum

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kayla Sullivan (@kaylamariesully)

Whether you’re a parent or not, we're all well aware of toddler temper tantrums and the “terrible twos.” And even if you’ve only been a bystander during a child’s meltdown, you can undoubtedly relate to how uncomfortable the situation can be at times. But one resourceful mom has found the best way to deal with toddler tantrums—through humor. A former Fox News anchor and mom to an energetic 2-year-old, Kayla Sullivan took to TikTok to relay a recent outburst her son had while she was enjoying a meal with friends at Olive Garden. But the witty mama decided to put her news reporting skills to work and tell her story with a creative twist by reporting on the incident as if it was a breaking news event.

The hilarious video shows Sullivan standing in the hall outside of her son’s bedroom door where he was “being detained” until he finished his nap. Wearing a professional blue dress and holding a plastic toy microphone, she humorously describes the events of the Olive Garden incident—including being “held hostage” by a “2-year-old terrorist”—in spot-on reporter fashion. And if it weren’t for the comically absurd content of the news segment, you probably wouldn’t be able to tell it apart from an actual newscast.

According to Sullivan’s report, her son allegedly began pitching a fit in spite of the many precautions she’d taken to ensure his cooperation. Even with his favorite snacks and an iPad at the ready to play Cocomelon, her son began crying out, demanding “chet-chup” with steadily increasing volume. And the mom claims that even after a “good Samaritan” waitress fulfilled his request, the 2-year-old still threw a fork covered in ketchup at her.

The amusing video quickly went viral on TikTok, amassing almost 33 million views and more than five million likes since it was first posted. Several celebrities have commented on the clip, and it has also earned Sullivan an interview slot on several actual news outlets and talk shows. The video possesses such a widespread appeal because so many parents can relate to the difficulties of parenting a toddler, and most who have seen the “report” enjoy Sullivan’s humorous take on the situation. But even those without kids have been amused by the story, with some joking in the comments that the video was their “daily birth control.”

After the success of the first clip, Sullivan has since posted follow-up videos where she questions eyewitnesses and even has an exclusive one-on-one interview with the “2-year-old terrorist” himself. Olive Garden also got in on the fun, sending the ketchup-loving toddler a complimentary bottle of the delicious condiment along with a little Olive Garden chef’s coat. The impact of Sullivan’s viral TikTok video is undeniably the best possible outcome of what was initially a somewhat embarrassing situation. Plus, this is the kind of fake news we can all get behind.

