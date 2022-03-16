Sculptor Lorenzo Quinn on Sending a Positive Message Through Art [Podcast]

For over 30 years, Lorenzo Quinn has wowed the world with his creative artwork. From gravity-defying sculptures to monumental public art, Quinn has installed pieces across the globe. This week on the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast, we sit down with Quinn to talk about everything from growing up in a creative household to why he chooses to focus on positive messaging in his art.

Quinn not only reveals what it was like to grow up with his famous father—actor Anthony Quinn—but also the pros and cons of having such success in the family. He also touches on his own creative process and the resources he turns to for inspiration when conceiving his incredible sculptures.

We also talk about some of Quinn's most famous works. This includes Support, his monumental installation on Venice's Grand Canal, as well as his latest sculpture at the Great Pyramids. In this wide-ranging conversation, we get a deeper understanding of why he feels it's important to send a positive message through art and why hands have become a symbol he uses to express unity. It's a wonderful conversation to wrap up this season focused on impact and a chat that you won't want to miss.

Sculptor Lorenzo Quinn is known for his monumental sculptures.

For Quinn, it's important that his work sends a positive message into the world.

Listen to our chat with renowned sculptor Lorenzo Quinn:

