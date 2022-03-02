Designers Fung + Bedford on Inspiring Wonder With Architectural Origami [Podcast]

Designers fung + bedford are the talented husband and wife team of Angela Fung and Ashley Bedford. They are known for their bespoke “architectural origami” installations that transform spaces and inspire wonder. This week on the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast, we interview fung + bedford to learn how they scaled up the craft of origami and made it their own along the way.

The designers tell us about their experiences with installations including how they learned to temporarily transform a space without leaving any trace when they’re done. Angela and Ashley have to complete countless tests and many iterations of each design before settling on a final idea. We hear all about the work that goes in to the production and how they approach the challenges that arise throughout the work.

This episode is an especially great listen for people trying to establish their own style. Fung + bedford spent a long time perfecting the basic folds and learning how they translate to Tyvek. Each installation requires iteration and focus to define a new process for each module. After listening, you'll feel inspired to focus on your own art processes and get better at creating every day.

Listen to our chat with designers Angela Fung and Ashley Bedford on architectural origami:

