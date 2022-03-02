Home / Podcast

Designers Fung + Bedford on Inspiring Wonder With Architectural Origami [Podcast]

By Samantha Pires on March 2, 2022
Fung + Bedford on the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast

Designers fung + bedford are the talented husband and wife team of Angela Fung and Ashley Bedford. They are known for their bespoke “architectural origami” installations that transform spaces and inspire wonder. This week on the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast, we interview fung + bedford to learn how they scaled up the craft of origami and made it their own along the way.

The designers tell us about their experiences with installations including how they learned to temporarily transform a space without leaving any trace when they’re done. Angela and Ashley have to complete countless tests and many iterations of each design before settling on a final idea. We hear all about the work that goes in to the production and how they approach the challenges that arise throughout the work.

This episode is an especially great listen for people trying to establish their own style. Fung + bedford spent a long time perfecting the basic folds and learning how they translate to Tyvek. Each installation requires iteration and focus to define a new process for each module. After listening, you'll feel inspired to focus on your own art processes and get better at creating every day.

To stay up to date on the latest Top Artist episodes, make sure you subscribe using your favorite podcast app. And, if you want even more content from our show, sign up for our newsletter and follow us on Instagram.

Listen to our chat with designers Angela Fung and Ashley Bedford on architectural origami:

Fung + Bedford on the My Modern Met Top Artist PodcastMy Modern Met Top Artist Podcast: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
fung + bedford: Website | Instagram | Twitter | Pinterest

My Modern Met granted permission to use photos by Fung + Bedford.

Related Articles:

Artist Swoon on Filling the Creative Well and Giving Back [Podcast]

True South Team on the First Flag for Antarctica and the Power of Design [Podcast]

Artist Brian Peterson on Using Art To Help People Experiencing Homelessness [Podcast]

Best of 2021: Our Favorite Moments From the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast [Podcast]

Samantha Pires

Sam Pires is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She is also a freelance architectural designer. She holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from NJIT and is currently earning a Master in Architecture II from the Harvard Graduate School of Design. Sam has design experience at multiple renowned architecture firms such as Gensler and Bjarke Ingels Group. She believes architecture should be more accessible to everyone and uses writing to tell unexpected stories about the built environment. You can connect with her online at @sampir.fi.
Read all posts from Samantha Pires
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Artist Ava Roth on Creative Curiosity and Her Collaboration With Honeybees [Podcast]
Artist Swoon on Filling the Creative Well and Giving Back [Podcast]
True South Team on the First Flag for Antarctica and the Power of Design [Podcast]
Artist Brian Peterson on Using Art To Help People Experiencing Homelessness [Podcast]
Best of 2021: Our Favorite Moments From the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast [Podcast]
Photographer Ami Vitale on Following Your Heart and Documenting Stories of Hope [Podcast]

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Architect Craig Dykers of Snøhetta on Transdisciplinary Design and Climate Abuse [Podcast]
Artist Benjamin Shine on His Unexpected Collaboration With Tulle [Podcast]
Illustrator Nikkolas Smith on Being an ARTivist and Going Viral [Podcast]
Architect Dorte Mandrup on Irreplaceable Places and Designing With Landscape [Podcast]
Artist Gabriel Dawe on His Thread Installations and Finding Missing Puzzle Pieces [Podcast]
Conservation Photographer Cristina Mittermeier on the State of Our Oceans and Using Art To Take Action [Podcast]

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.