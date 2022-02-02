Artist Swoon on Filling the Creative Well and Giving Back [Podcast]

Artist Caledonia Curry, aka Swoon, is best known for her signature wheat paste and cut-paper installations. This week on the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast, we interview Swoon about her career as an anonymous street artist.

Tune in to hear us talk about how at only 19 years old, she skyrocketed to success on the forefront of New York's early 2000s street art movement. Even after her early breakthrough, Swoon has been able to remain creatively fulfilled by shifting her focus towards community-based projects such as her sustainable bamboo homes in Haiti. As always, we dive into your listener questions, and Swoon gives fantastic advice to young artists looking to create a buzz around their work.

This is a great episode for anyone interested in street art and installation art. Swoon is undoubtedly one of the most important street artists from the early 2000s and was one of the first women to garner international acclaim in the otherwise male-dominated field. Still, she continues to adapt, taking on new kinds of projects, and her dream-like style knows no bounds.

Listen to our chat with Swoon on using creativity for the community:

