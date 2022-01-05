Artist Brian Peterson on Using Art To Help People Experiencing Homelessness [Podcast]

Artist Brian Peterson is using his creative talents to actually change lives and uplift people in his community. He paints his neighbors experiencing homelessness and uses the proceeds from sold portraits to support their rehabilitation. This week on the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast, we interview Peterson about his non-profit—called Faces of Santa Ana—that was founded on this process.

Peterson admits that approaching strangers on the street is not easy, but his willingness to step outside his comfort zone and connect with those experiencing homelessness has led to some truly heartwarming stories. On this episode of the podcast, the artist shares how meeting with a screaming man on his block named Matt became a significant moment that inspired the first of many portraits. Peterson also talks about how painting one of his subject's drug dealers, Kim, led to a profound friendship that also allowed her to financially support her daughter for the first time.

This episode is a great listen for painters, art-lovers, or anyone curious about how they can use their talent to build a community and elevate others in need. Brian's story reminds us it's important to push yourself as an artist and to remain open as a human.

