Home / Architecture

Louis Vuitton Store Designed To Look Like a Giant Boat in Shanghai

By Sara Barnes on October 2, 2025

The Louis Shanghai

There is a giant boat at the front plaza of HKRI Taikoo Hui, a shopping mall in central Shanghai. And no, it’s not a shipwreck. It’s The Louis Shanghai, a boat-shaped concept shop created by Louis Vuitton (LV). The company’s in-house team designed a docked ship that’s an incredible addition to the plaza. Complete with a bow and hull embellished with the company’s iconic monogram, the deck and stacked upper level are meant to look like travel trunks—a nod to LV’s 19th-century history of creating trunks for transoceanic voyages. Going beyond the company, the boat shape also serves as homage to Shanghai’s port culture as a “Gateway to the East.”

“In this way,” LV writes, “the unveiling of ‘The Louis’ in Shanghai creates a spiritual echo across centuries, linking the historical port with a contemporary cultural space.”

The Louis features three floors, with the first two levels being an exhibition of the brand’s culture and history. It was designed by renowned architect Shohei Shigematsu, partner at architecture firm OMA. Visitors enter through the awe-inspiring Trunkscape, an installation featuring LV monogrammed trunks arranged over the archway with ever-changing nature scenes as a backdrop.

Trunkscape leads to the Louis Vuitton Visionary Journeys exhibition. Shigematsu collaborated with the LV team to create thematic rooms that explore the brand’s history over nearly 13,000 square feet. It presents the company’s foundational themes, including travel, craftsmanship, fashion, and innovation. Shigematsu designed the experience for visitors to travel across time and creativity, where the past and present merge through storytelling. The thematic rooms include: a map tracing the path of Louis Vuitton and the brand; a workshop showing the craftsmanship that goes into each piece; and an archival sports room spanning trophy trunks made for Formula 1, FIFA, and the Olympics, among others.

The exhibition ends with a gift shop featuring a selection of women’s and men’s leather goods, accessories, shoes, and travel items. An available hot stamp service allows people to personalize their LV items with Shanghai city, boat, and lifestyle city stamps.

A cafe is on the third floor of The Louis. Like the rest of the concept store, trunks are used as a design motif. With warm wood and soft lighting, the space is meant to look like a vintage cruise ship.

Visiting The Louis is free and open to the public.

The Louis Shanghai is a boat-shaped concept shop created by Louis Vuitton (LV). Over two floors, it contains the Louis Vuitton Visionary Journeys exhibition.

The Louis Shanghai

“Trunkscape”

It was designed by renowned architect Shohei Shigematsu, partner at architecture firm OMA, in collaboration with the LV team.

The Louis Shanghai

“Trunkscape”

Visitors enter through the awe-inspiring Trunkscape, an installation featuring LV monogrammed trunks arranged over the archway with ever-changing nature scenes as a backdrop.

The Louis Shanghai

“Origins”

Trunkscape leads to the Louis Vuitton Visionary Journeys exhibition.

The Louis Shanghai

“Books”

Shigematsu collaborated with the LV team to create thematic rooms that explore the brand’s history over nearly 13,000 square feet.

The Louis Shanghai

“Test”

The Louis Shanghai

“Test”

It presents the company’s foundational themes, including travel, craftsmanship, fashion, and innovation.

The Louis Shanghai

“Voyage”

The Louis Shanghai

“Sport”

The Louis Shanghai

“Perfumes”

The Louis Shanghai

“Perfumes”

A cafe is on the third floor of The Louis. Like the rest of the concept store, trunks are used as a design motif.

The Louis Shanghai

Louis Vuitton: Website
OMA: Website 

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by OMA.

Related Articles:

David Hockney’s Largest Exhibition Ever Takes Over the Fondation Louis Vuitton

Massive David Hockney Exhibition Shows More Than 400 Works Taking Over the Louis Vuitton Foundation

Yayoi Kusama’s Iconic Polka Dots Take Over Louis Vuitton Stores Around the World

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled "Embroidered Life" that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Designers Transform Discarded Tokyo Train Parts Into a Stylish Table Lamp
Giant Inflatable Labubu, KAWS x Elmo, and More Will Float in World’s First & Largest “Water Parade”
Sleek Modular Wellness System Is a Sauna, Steambath, and Plunge Pool in One
Japanese Sauna With Views of Mount Fuji Inspired by the Mountain’s “Hat”
Sweden Moves a Special 113-Year-Old Wooden Church to a New Home Miles Away
Luxury Jeweler Launches a New Sparkling Timepiece Inspired by a Tin of Caviar

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

MAD’s Interactive Installation in Venice Imagines a Future Where Humans and Nature Harmonize
Lacoste Reimagines Iconic Crocodile as a Goat in Tribute to Tennis Star Novak Djokovic
This Whimsical Merry-Go-Round Is a Work of Art Gliding With Childlike Wonder
Monumental Treehouse Turns a Tree Into “Fruiting Fungi” Sprouting From the Forest Floor
Victims of 2019 Ethiopian Airlines Crash Honored With Contemplative Memorial Park
Man Builds Fully Functional Mini Subway Station for His Cats

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.