30 Creative Products That Offer a Fun Refresh For Your Home Office

Have you been doing a lot of work from home? If so, you may be getting just a bit bored of your home office setup. But, good news. It does not take much to change up your workspace or even improve your morning routine. That is why we have compiled some of our favorite products to help you change up your space or your day.
If things are looking a little dull at your desk, a new “pet” could do the trick. We have picked out some leafy new plants to liven up your space, a functional desk elephant, and even a dog glasses holder that can take care of your spectacles as you rest your eyes.
Aside from fun items for your desk, we have also selected some functional items that will help to make you more active or fulfilled in your day. One great choice is the desk bicycle that allows you to get some exercise while you work away at your computer. This tea sampler and new design-inspired mug will also help you introduce some fun to your mornings.
Here are 30 products to make your work from home office experience more enjoyable.
Portable Lap Desk
Desktop Terrarium
Sculptural Flower Pot
Elephant Pencil Holder and Phone Stand
Gothic Cathedral Mug
Acrylic Desk Organizer
Desk Calendar
Desk Bicycle
Standing Desk
Hourglass Set for Productivity
Mini Desktop Vacuum
Dog Glasses Holder
Astronaut Bookends
Mechanical Keyboard
Leather Desk Pad
Frida Kahlo Wall Art
Moai Statue Headphone Stand
Acrylic Calendar
Lumbar Support for Office Chair
Water Bottle with Time Markers
Mini Desk Fan
Mini Foot Hammock Under Desk With Headphone Stand
Desk Bookshelf
Beats Solo 3 Headphones
Mug Warmer
Dimmable Moon Desk Lamo
Himalayan Pink Salt Diffuser
Tea Sampler
Posture Corrector
Rosegold Desk Accessories
Related Articles:
15+ Frank Lloyd Wright-Inspired Gifts for Architects and Architecture Lovers
15+ Cherry Blossom Gifts Guaranteed to Put a “Spring” in Your Step
26 Seasonal Gifts to Get You in the Springtime Spirit