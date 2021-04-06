Home / Design / Creative Products

30 Creative Products That Offer a Fun Refresh For Your Home Office

By Samantha Pires on April 6, 2021
30 Products To Revamp Your Home Office, Especially if You Work From Home

Have you been doing a lot of work from home? If so, you may be getting just a bit bored of your home office setup. But, good news. It does not take much to change up your workspace or even improve your morning routine. That is why we have compiled some of our favorite products to help you change up your space or your day.

If things are looking a little dull at your desk, a new “pet” could do the trick. We have picked out some leafy new plants to liven up your space, a functional desk elephant, and even a dog glasses holder that can take care of your spectacles as you rest your eyes.

Aside from fun items for your desk, we have also selected some functional items that will help to make you more active or fulfilled in your day. One great choice is the desk bicycle that allows you to get some exercise while you work away at your computer. This tea sampler and new design-inspired mug will also help you introduce some fun to your mornings.

Here are 30 products to make your work from home office experience more enjoyable.

 

Portable Lap Desk

HUANUO | $35.99

 

Desktop Terrarium

LESES | $17.99

 

Sculptural Flower Pot

 

Elephant Pencil Holder and Phone Stand

Onlycee | $22.99

 

Gothic Cathedral Mug

Ashlar Mugs | $22.99

 

Acrylic Desk Organizer

 

Desk Calendar

RUSSELL+HAZEL | $46.22

 

Desk Bicycle

TECHMOO | $48.95

 

Standing Desk

FLEXISPOT | $119.99

 

Hourglass Set for Productivity

OrgaNice | $39.99

 

Mini Desktop Vacuum

Sugarplus | $11.99

 

Dog Glasses Holder

Sugarplus | $12.90

 

Astronaut Bookends

Joyvano | $34.99

 

Mechanical Keyboard

Aothia | $13.99

 

Leather Desk Pad

Aothia | $13.99

 

Frida Kahlo Wall Art

HW Hongwu | $23.99

 

Moai Statue Headphone Stand

M3is3D | $24.99

 

Acrylic Calendar

CiaoZen | $58

 

Lumbar Support for Office Chair

Qutool | $29.99

 

Water Bottle with Time Markers

Arcana | $19.99

 

Mini Desk Fan

Holmes | $12.99

 

Mini Foot Hammock Under Desk With Headphone Stand

iMissiu | $16.46

 

Desk Bookshelf

YCOCO | $13.99

 

Beats Solo 3 Headphones

Beats | $120.55

 

Mug Warmer

Misby | $24.29

 

Dimmable Moon Desk Lamo

RMFSH Store | $30.99

 

Himalayan Pink Salt Diffuser

 

Tea Sampler

 

Posture Corrector

Truweo | $13.99

 

Rosegold Desk Accessories 

N/A | $29.99

