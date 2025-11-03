Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Kara Mehrmann (@kara_baldus)

Dogs are truly loyal companions. And as pianist Kara Mehrmann has discovered, they are also great listeners. While she has earned fans around the world with her music, none are as attentive as her own dog, Bradford. In Mehrmann’s videos, the pooch can be seen sitting on her lap, listening attentively as she masterfully glides her fingers across the piano. Now, Bradford has grown a following of his own.

“People love piano and they love dogs,” Mehrmann, a professional jazz musician and teacher, told FOX 2. “(Bradford) takes it to a new level where he’s not howling along, like a lot of dogs kind of howl with the music, but he just really seems to be soothed and reacts differently to different genres. It’s so cute to see all of his reactions.”

Mehrmann has described Bradford, a 13-year-old Westie mix, as the “world’s greatest music vibe-ologist,” given his ability to react to certain music elements. Most notably, he is known for squinting when he seems to really be feeling the music, or somberly posing his snout against the keys when he’s affected by a song. Overall, jazz seems to be his favorite genre, but the pianist says he reacts positively to pop and classical music, too.

Mehrmann adopted Bradford from a rescue shelter, and he’s been a “studio pup” ever since. But his true music sensibilities actually came to light in 2020, when his human would teach music lessons remotely. “When we had to teach from home during the pandemic, he was down there with me for like 25 hours a week. He wanted to join me and jump up on my lap,” Mehrmann shares. “I just randomly took a side video with my camera, and I got to see his eyes squint and him just really be soothed by it.”

Since then, they’ve earned positive recognition from musicians like SZA and entertainment companies like Pixar. Fame hasn’t gone to their heads though. They still cheerfully appear together while Mehrmann performs covers and original compositions to their 500,000 followers.

