Rescue Dog Has the Sweetest Reaction When Her Human Kisses Her

Not everyone gets to experience a deep bond with a dog; but for those that do, it’s the best feeling. Nala, adopted in 2022, seemed to know she belonged the moment she arrived in her new Brazil-based home. Her parents, Amanda and Dan, often share sweet snippets of their daily life on Instagram, but one recent video captures just how much love is shared between them.

The short clip shows Dan giving shy Nala a kiss, and she immediately melts into his arms, lifting her paw onto his shoulders for a hug. Even though it’s only a few seconds long, you can instantly see how close they are. “We are blessed to have Nala in our lives,” Dan wrote, and you can see she feels exactly the same.

The video got so much love on the internet, that Nala’s parents decided to make her a dedicated Instagram page, full of cute content from her daily life. Dan wrote, “We were inundated with messages of affection; the internet is amazing.” Each post captures how sweet and cuddly Nala really is, and we’re glad she’s getting all the love she deserves.

Check out the viral video below.

This is Nala, the sweetest, most cuddliest dog on the internet.

The adorable rescue dog was adopted in 2022 and has since been getting all the love she deserves.

