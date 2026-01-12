Heartwarming Story of a Dog Who Spent 95 Day in a Shelter and the Boy Who Rescued Him

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dianne Scott (@ataleof2pitties)

Like many kids, a 9-year-old boy named Cai wanted a dog. So, at the top of his summer bucket list was a trip to the animal shelter. He and his mom Marvy went to PAWS shelter in Central Texas to “just look around,” but it was love at first sight when Cai locked eyes with a big, joyful pit bull named Waylon.

Waylon waited patiently for 95 days in the shelter until his forever human came along, and he could not have been more fortunate. Cai was the perfect adopter, asking questions about Waylon and how to keep him safe and healthy, delightfully surprising shelter staff. Now, they’re best friends that are attached “like velcro,” sharing a special bond and getting to grow up together. As seen in numerous videos shared online, Waylon is always eager to greet Cai with a big hug, when he returns home from school each day. It’s clear to see they both love each other with all their hearts.

Cai’s story tugged on so many heartstrings and gained a lot of attention on social media. The young boy clearly has a big heart filled with empathy for all homeless dogs, and the attention helped him start his own social media channels to educate people on everything from dog behaviors and what they mean to types of collars and heartworm prevention. Through his platform, he also wisely advocates for people to get to know the dogs in the shelter more intimately before adopting, citing options such as meet-and-greets and fostering.

“They have a whole other side when they’re out of their cages,” Cai explained to The Dodo, while advocating for dog adoption. Another note that he makes is how pit bulls have a bad rap. “Some people are scared of Waylon because he’s a pit bull,” Cai says. “I just wish for people not to be scared of him, love him like I do.” By sharing his journey with Waylon, Cai is already inspiring others to give pit bulls (and all shelter dogs) a chance. He’s even motivated some of his hockey friends to adopt dogs of their own.

To see more of the boy and his dog’s adventures, you can follow Waylon and Cai on Instagram.

What started as a simple summer shelter visit turned into a life-changing friendship for a boy named Cai and a pit bull named Waylon.

The dog, who had been stuck in a shelter for 95 days, finally found his forever human in Cai, who has turned out to be the perfect dog owner.

Since adopting Waylon, the young boy has been educating not only himself but also others on social media on all the concerns of dog ownership.

Cai and Waylon are definitely a match made in heaven.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WaylonandCai (@waylonandcai)

Waylon and Cai: Instagram | TikTok | Facebook

Related Articles :

Man Travels Around NYC With Shelter Dogs on His Back To Help Them Get Adopted

Rescue Dog Has the Sweetest Reaction When Her Human Kisses Her