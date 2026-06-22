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DR Congo Super Fan Goes Viral for Standing Like a Statue for the Entirety of Soccer Matches

By Regina Sienra on June 22, 2026

 

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Una publicación compartida por VERSUS (@versus)

In the realm of soccer, what happens on the pitch is just one part of the spectacle. A good chunk of what makes this sport such an electrifying experience is the fans, who show their love for their favorite team in fun, innovative ways. One of the best examples of this is Democratic Republic of Congo super fan Michel Kuka Mboladinga. The 49-year-old is known for standing motionless with his arm up for the entire 90 minutes of the matches, spotlighting his home country’s heritage while supporting the national team.

Kuka’s act is a tribute to Patrice Lumumba, an independence leader who served as the first prime minister of the First Congolese Republic before his assassination in 1961. The fan dresses up in a suit featuring the colors of the Congolese flag—blue, yellow, and red—with a hairstyle and glasses like those worn by the late revolutionary. He then adopts the same pose as the famous Lumumba statue in the city of Kinshasa, raising his right arm toward the sky. These efforts have resulted in Kuka getting the nickname of Lumumba Vea, which translates to “Lumumba Lives.”

Kuka has been personifying Lumumba at DR Congo national team soccer matches since 2013, but didn’t catch the world’s attention until the Africa Cup of Nations in 2025, where he was voted Fan of The Group Stages. The Congolese fan has revealed that he trains by raising his arm and standing still for 30 to 40 minutes every day on non-match days.

DR Congo are now making their first World Cup appearance in 52 years. Sadly, Kuka missed the World Cup qualifier earlier this year and the team’s first match of the tournament due to visa issues and U.S. entry restrictions tied to an Ebola outbreak. However, the fan has become so beloved that the DR Congo players asked President Félix Tshisekedi to intercede and get him to the games, believing his presence to be key for their success.

The tide seems to have turned for the fan, who seems to be en route to North America to support the DR Congo team. Kuka teased on Instagram that he will be in attendance for the game against Colombia on Tuesday in Guadalajara, Mexico. After a surprise draw to Portugal, DR Congo’s chances at making it to the knockoff stage are very much alive. With Lumumba Vea in the crowd, the odds are looking even better.

DR Congo super fan Michel Kuka Mboladinga is known for standing motionless for entire soccer matches.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por @oussvisualz

Kuka’s act is a tribute to Patrice Lumumba, an independence leader who served as the first prime minister of the First Congolese Republic.

Kuka adopts the same pose as the famous Lumumba statue in the city of Kinshasa, raising his right arm toward the sky.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por ™️ (@fabafriq_magazine)

These efforts have resulted in Kuka getting the nickname of Lumumba Vea, which translates to “Lumumba Lives.”

Michel Kuka Mboladinga (Lumumba Vea): Instagram

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Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
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