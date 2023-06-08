Home / Photography / Astrophotography

Astrophotographer Spends a Month of Sleepless Nights to Capture Rare Lunar Figure Eight

By Jessica Stewart on June 8, 2023
Month Long Composite Photo of Moon Phases Over Egypt

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

One dedicated astrophotographer was able to cross an incredible photo project off his checklist when he spent a month creating a lunar analemma, an asymmetrical figure-eight curve in the sky. This type of image often refers to the Sun, but can also be used by other celestial bodies. As they are very time-consuming and difficult to create, very few people have done so. Astrophotographer Wael Omar decided to create what he believes is the first analemma made by an Egyptian.

In layman's terms, an analemma is a diagram or photo that shows the position of a celestial body in the sky from a fixed position on Earth at the same mean solar time over a specific period. For the Sun, an analemma requires images each day for an entire year. For the Moon, the analemma can be completed over one lunar cycle, which lasts a month. In both cases, the resulting pattern is a figure eight, which is owed to the tilted, elliptical orbits of these celestial bodies.

To image the Moon correctly, Omar needed to research the proper position and then return each day, 50 minutes later than the last, to take his photograph. Not only did this require Omar to take off work, but he also had many sleepless nights waiting for the right time to take the photograph.

There were some cloudy nights, and I was a little lucky to see the Moon through [the clouds] when the time of the shoot came,” he tells My Modern Met. “I used a Canon 200D camera with an 18mm lens to shoot the images from the same location every day.”

During the last week of the project, the proper time to take the photo happened during daylight.  As Omar notes, the photos taken over the course of those days appear a bit blue. Since the Moon was only visible in his images when zoomed in, he decided to work overtime to make them even more legible.  So, in order to obtain greater detail in those photographs, he ended up using his GOTO mount and Redcat 51 scope and placed them over what he'd taken with his 18mm lens.

Not satisfied with just having all the images of the Moon, Omar wanted to ensure that his image was memorable by including a carefully thought-out foreground. As he wanted to clearly represent Egypt in the photograph, he chose the pyramids. After researching a good angle to capture the pyramids in a new light, he then had to obtain permission to climb a minaret that would give him the vantage point he was after.

Luckily, the person in charge was excited about Omar's project and gave him permission to climb the minaret's internal steel ladder 165 feet to the top. All of the time and dedication were worth it once the final image of the lunar analemma over Cairo was published.

For Omar, it's been a treat to see how his image sparked discussion online. “Many people comment on the image to know why the Moon exhibits this pattern in the sky, as it was the first time for them to see the shape of the Moon's orbit. It thrills me to make people search, understand, and learn. And also, for me, I gain too much knowledge when discussing this with other people all over the world.”

Wael Omar: Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

Quotes have been edited for length and clarity. My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Wael Omar.

Related Articles:

Stunning Composite Image of the Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse

Photographer Spends 10 Years Capturing 48 Stunning Colors of the Moon

Photographer Uses 2 Million Photos to Produce GIF Showing Moon’s Movement

How an Analog Astrophotographer Created a Multi-Exposure Lunar Eclipse Photo

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Astrophotographer Spends Months Planning “Impossible” Blended Panorama of the Milky Way Arches
Italian Photographer Travels to Paris to Capture Perfect Full Moon Inside Arc de Triomphe
Amazing “GigaMoon” Made of 280,000 Photos Captures Detailed Surface of the Moon
Amazing Timelapse Video Shows How Much the Earth Rotates in Two Hours
Alaskan Photographer Captures Mysterious Spiral in Sky Among Northern Lights
Two Astrophotographers Join Forces to Create Enormous 140-Megapixel Photo of the Sun

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Photographer Uses Simple Illusion To Capture Giant Moon Hovering Over New York City
Photographer Captures a Perfect “Sun Halo“ Near the Arctic Circle
Astronomer Captures One Spectacular Photo of 5 Planets All Visible With the Naked Eye
Electrifying Astrophotography Captures Gorgeous Night Sky Over the Middle East
Astrophotographer Unwittingly Photographs a SpaceX Rocket Whizzing By
Behold the Best Northern Lights Photographs of 2022

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.