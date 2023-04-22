Home / Art / Sculpture

Swirling Strips of Layered Paper Sculptures Explore Life’s Ephemerality

By Margherita Cole on April 22, 2023
Paper Sculptures by Lyndi Sales

Strips of paper are transformed into flowering forms through the art of Lyndi Sales. The Cape Town-based artist harnesses these flat materials, paints them, and arranges them in mesmerizing collages that spiral and fan out across the wall—mimicking microscopic life, animal textures, and even distant nebulae.

Sales has crafted sculptural installations for over 20 years, usually exploring the theme of death in her work. Initially, this was centered around her father's death in the Helderberg airplane crash of 1987, but over time, it has translated into a broader exploration of life's ephemerality.

“I look to nature for inspiration. The overlapping scales on a snake's skin or the way birds' feathers lay upon each other,” Sales tells My Modern Met. “For color and pattern, I often take my inspiration from visuals I see while in an altered space. Either through meditation, kundalini yoga, breathwork exercises, and plant medicine ceremonies.”

When gazing at these large-scale pieces, the eye is immediately drawn to the numerous patterns that the interlocking pieces create. Enhanced by multiple different shades, these strips of paper stretch out like rays of light or blossom into spirals. There are many ways to interpret the designs that they make, which is part of the reason they are so captivating to look at time and again.

Scroll down to see more images of Sales' paper sculptures, and be sure to follow the artist's Instagram to keep up to date with her latest projects and upcoming exhibitions.

Cape Town-based artist Lyndi Sales creates mesmerizing wall art.

Paper Sculptures by Lyndi Sales

She layers strips of painted paper together into swirling forms.

Paper Sculptures by Lyndi Sales

These paper collages mimic animal textures, microscopic life, and even distant nebulae.

Paper Sculptures by Lyndi SalesPaper Sculptures by Lyndi Sales

They are a broader exploration of life's ephemerality.

Paper Sculptures by Lyndi SalesPaper Sculptures by Lyndi Sales

Lyndi Sales: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Lyndi Sales.

Related Articles:

Paper Sculptures of Dainty Teacups Made From Old Book Pages

Delicate Cut Paper Sculptures Convey the Detrimental Effects of Climate Change on Coral

Interview: Artist Hand-Cuts Incredibly Intricate Paper Sculptures That Mimic Microorganisms

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Artist Spends Months Arranging Children’s Building Blocks Into Incredible Architecture
Stunning Metal Sculptures Recreate the Fluid Forms of Splashing Water
Kinetic Wind Chime Sculpture Creates a ‘Big Bang’ From Rusty Metal Pipes
Amazing ‘Super Mario’ Snow Sculpture Filled With Details From the Beloved Game
Amazingly Realistic Animal Sand Sculptures Come Alive on Shore
Visitor Accidentally Breaks a Jeff Koons ‘Balloon Dog’ Sculpture Worth $42,000

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Mind-Bending Geometric Art Creates Flowing Forms From Folded Paper and Plywood Pieces
Giant Lifelike Animal Sculptures Made Entirely From Upcycled Cardboard
Magical Vase Sculptures Made From Dried and Pressed Flowers
Anish Kapoor Unveils New “Mini Bean” Sculpture in New York City
Captivating ‘Moss People’ Sculptures Look At Home in Finnish Countryside
Daniel Popper’s Surreal Sculpture in the Mojave Desert

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.