Amazing Macro Winners of the International Garden Photographer of the Year 2020

By Madeleine Muzdakis on August 14, 2020
Bruno Militelli Botanic Loop Macro Photo First Place

“Botanic Loop” by Bruno Militelli, São Paulo, Brazil. 1st Place.

The International Garden Photographer of the Year (IGPOTY) competition has announced its winners for the 2020 Macro Art photography contest. Partnering with the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, London, IGPOTY offers multiple themed contests throughout the year. For the Macro Art contest, photographers captured minuscule moments of beauty in gardens around the world. Each photo is rich in color, detail, and texture despite the tiny subjects. A hidden world of garden life is revealed through this collection of stunning images.

This year's first place prize was awarded to Bruno Militelli of São Paulo, Brazil for his black and white image titled Botanic Loop. The coiling tendril of the passion fruit plant (Passiflora) is a natural adaptation which allows the plant to climb like a vine. The geometry of this winning shot stands out in monochrome. Other photographers chose to depict the microcosmic garden world in vivid color. Finalist Ecaterina Leonte of Salt Lake City, Utah created her image Rainbow Lily with a prism and sunlight. Leonte captured the color spectrum of light on the lily with a macro lens. Second-place winner Anne MacIntyre of St. Albans, Hertfordshire, England shot the image Mountain of Tulips with colorful fallen petals from her garden.

Many of the awarded photographers also captured little visitors to their gardens. Rob Blanken's commended entry The Hunter is a perfectly timed moment. In the macro image, a spider waits in its web with rainbow-colored light scattering from the strands. This year's Macro Art contest has come to a close, but it continues to inspire viewers to see the beauty in tiny things, and aspiring photographers may still enter the International Garden Photographer of the Year awards in multiple categories. Grab a camera, get outside, and see what natural beauty you stumble across!

The International Garden Photographer of the Year 2020 competition has announced its amazing Macro Art winners.

Anne MacIntyre Mountain of Tulip Petals Macro Photo 2nd Place

“Mountain of Tulip Petals” by Anne MacIntyre, St. Albans, Hertfordshire, England. 2nd Place.

Zhang Ye Fei Shepherd's Purse Seed Macro Photo 3rd Place

“Shepherd's Purse Seed” by Zhang Ye Fei, Jiangyin, Jiangsu, China. 3rd Place.

The IGPOTY Awards are an annual event open to amateur and professional photographers. The winners come from all around the world.

Ecaterina Leonte Rainbow Lily Macro Photo Finalist

“Rainbow Lily” by Ecaterina Leonte, Salt Lake City, Utah, United States. Finalist.

Bruno Militelli Vortex Blossom Macro Photo Finalist

“Vortex Blossom” by Bruno Militelli, São Paulo, Brazil. Finalist.

Tony North Common Blues On Apple Mint Macro Photo Highly Commended

“Common Blues on Apple Mint” by Tony North, Hoe Grange Quarry Butterfly Nature Reserve, Derbyshire, England. Highly Commended.

Minghui Yuan Peep Through The Window Macro Photo Highly Commended

“Peep through the Window” by Minghui Yuan, Dabie Mountains, Hubei Province, China. Highly Commended.

Christine Blanchin Dos Santos On the Look Out Macro Photo Highly Commended

“On the Look Out” by Christine Blanchin Dos Santos, Torreira, Aveiro, Portugal. Highly Commended.

Qasim Syed Silver-Studded Blues on Heather Macro Photo Commended

“Silver-Studded Blues on Heather” by Qasim Syed, London, England. Commended.

Wei Fu Jewels Macro Photo Commended

“Jewels” by Wei Fu, King Rama IX Park, Bangkok, Thailand. Commended.

Rob Blanken The Hunter Macro Photo Commended

“The Hunter” by Rob Blanken, Veenwouden, Friesland, The Netherlands. Commended.

Barbora Polivkova Posing Macro Photo Commended

“Posing” by Barbora Polivkova, Rainforest, Costa Rica. Commended.

Dinah Jayes Leaf Structure Macro Photo Commended

“Leaf Structure” by Dinah Jayes, RHS Hampton Court Flower Show, London, England. Commended.

Petar Sabol Butterfly Wing V Macro Photo Commended

“Butterfly Wing V” by Petar Sabol, Goričan, Croatia. Commended.

Kristina Zvinakeviciute Flying Wishes Macro Photo Finalist

“Flying Wishes” by Kristina Zvinakeviciute, Manchester, England. Finalist.

Peter Pullan The Presence Macro Photo Finalist

“The Presence” by Peter Pullan, Carmel, Western Australia, Australia. Finalist.

Peter Pullan Enigma Rubra Macro Photo Commended

“Enigma Rubra” by Peter Pullan, Bridgetown, Western Australia, Australia. Commended.

Marie Phelan Camassia after the Rain Macro Photo Commended

“Camassia after the Rain” by Marie Phelan, Studio, Republic of Ireland. Commended.

Ingeborg Hartgerink Grandia You Can Leave Your Hat On Macro Photo Commended

“You Can Leave Your Hat On” by Ingeborg Hartgerink-Grandia, Hoogerheide, North Brabant, The Netherlands. Commended.

Rachele Z.Cecchini Wild Carrot Flowers in the Late Afternoon Macro Photo Commended

“Wild Carrot Flowers in the Late Afternoon” by Rachele Z.Cecchini, Private Garden, Salzburg, Austria. Commended.

International Garden Photographer of the Year: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by International Garden Photographer of the Year.

