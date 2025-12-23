Home / Photography

Ghostly Floral Photos Filled With Cultural and Nostalgic Relics of Millennials’ Past

By Sara Barnes on December 23, 2025

Still Life Photography by Aaron Leitz

Still-life painting has a long and rich history. It’s a genre that has persisted across movements, cultures, and periods. The term “still life” is derived from the Dutch word stilleven in the 16th century, although still-life art dates back to ancient times. But just like the art world, the idea of still life continues to evolve and now transcends mediums to include photography. The enduring genre inspires Seattle-based photographer Aaron Leitz. He draws upon the history of still-life painting for his intriguing series of photographs titled Remember You Must.

Leitz’s colorful and disorienting works present vanitas, a type of still-life painting popularized by 17th-century Dutch painters emphasizing the transiency of life and the certainty of death. Vanitas are a potent reminder that the only constant is that things change. While they might typically be symbolized with a skull or hourglass, Leitz’s scenes have a contemporary spin. Beneath bountiful bouquets are icons of childhood nostalgia for those who grew up in the 1980s: Care Bear dolls, Barbies, an Easy-Bake Oven, and various action figures and toy cars. Meticulously arranged and paired with a long camera exposure, the resulting images don’t sit still; they, instead, have a ghostly feel.

The items included in Leitz’s photographs are cultural artifacts, proof that time has continued to pass us by. The kids who played with those toys have grown up, perhaps melancholic for the simplicity of youth. While they can’t go backward, the still lifes in Remember You Must are suspended in time and immune to its passing. In Leitz’s series, they will always be that shiny and brand new.

Leitz is represented by Winston Wachter in Seattle. To see what he’s working on next, follow Aaron Leitz on Instagram.

Still-life painting has a long and rich history. It’s a genre that has persisted across movements, cultures, and periods.

Still Life Photography by Aaron Leitz

 The enduring genre inspires Seattle-based photographer Aaron Leitz.

Still Life Photography by Aaron Leitz

He draws upon the history of still-life painting for his intriguing series of photographs titled Remember You Must.

Still Life Photography by Aaron Leitz

Still Life Photography by Aaron Leitz

Leitz’s colorful and disorienting works present vanitas, a type of still-life painting popularized by 17th-century Dutch painters emphasizing the transiency of life and the certainty of death.

Still Life Photography by Aaron Leitz

Still Life Photography by Aaron Leitz

Vanitas are a potent reminder that the only constant is that things change.

Still Life Photography by Aaron Leitz

While they might typically be symbolized with a skull or hourglass, Leitz’s scenes have a contemporary spin.

Still Life Photography by Aaron Leitz

Still Life Photography by Aaron Leitz

Beneath bountiful bouquets are icons of childhood nostalgia for those who grew up in the 1980s: Care Bear dolls, Barbies, an Easy-Bake Oven, and various action figures and toy cars.

Still Life Photography by Aaron Leitz

Still Life Photography by Aaron Leitz

Still Life Photography by Aaron Leitz

Aaron Leitz: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Winston Wachter.

Related Articles:

Celebrity Fad Diets Recreated as Classical Still Lifes

Street Artist Shares Personal Meaning Behind Powerful Mural About Life and Death [Interview]

Cézanne Self-Portrait Hidden Under a Still Life Is Discovered After Almost 160 Years

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled "Embroidered Life" that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Photographer Explores the Rich Complexity of Africa’s Great Rift [Interview]
Photographic Retrospective Offers an Evocative, Fantastical Journey Through Mexico in 200+ Images
Best Photos of 2025: Top 45+ Photographs From Around the World
Photographer Blurs His Subjects to the Point of Psychedelic Abstraction
Photographer Shares Why His Animal Portraits Are Shot From Bottom Up [Interview]
Photographer Captures the Chaos and Beauty of Egypt’s “Game of Warriors”

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Magnum Places Its Iconic Portraits and Historic Photography on Sale for One Week Only
Local Historians Unveil the Oldest Known Photo Taken in Colorado
Rodney Smith Retrospective Celebrating the Late Iconic Fashion Photographer To Open in Mexico City
Photographer Reveals the Timeless Charm of Cuba’s Forgotten Spaces
$50,000 in Grants and Mentorship Program Available for Environmental Photographers
Photographers Capture Underground Pools and Passages of Lechuguilla Cave in New Mexico

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.