Bride and Groom Exchanging Wedding Vows Are Surprised by a Double Rainbow

A private marital vow exchanged on a remote mountain ridge turned into an extra unforgettable when a double rainbow appeared overhead. Photographers Marcin and Dorota of B.D.F.K Photography captured every second of the magical moment. Their photos turn a quiet sunrise ceremony into an extraordinary story that celebrates love and the unpredictability of nature.

The couple chose an intimate setting at dawn to exchange their vows. The moment was special, but when they spotted the rainbow, everything changed.

“We were shooting on the other side of the ridge, and all the magic was actually happening behind us,” the photographers tell My Modern Met. “When we saw it, we got excited like kids. We asked the couple to run up to the crest, posed them quickly, and started shooting from every possible angle.”

The conditions were challenging. Wind, cold, and a few raindrops made it difficult to photograph it all. The photographers moved quickly to capture the fleeting light. Their goal was to preserve the moment exactly as it unfolded. They wanted viewers to feel the pure awe and emotions of that moment.

Double rainbows are rare, especially at sunrise. They require the perfect balance of sun and rain. This photo series shows how an ephemeral natural phenomena can elevate human experiences. Each image reflects the movement of the couple, the glow of an early sun, and the vivid arcs of color stretching across the sky.

“Honestly, we were so happy because, at the end of the day, we’re photographing nature as much as we are photographing people,” they said. “Sometimes the best thing is simply to stop, look, and take it in without distracting ourselves with the sound of the shutter.”

The series is intentionally bold and vibrant. The photographers enhance colors and contrast to match the emotional impact of the moment. These images capture more than a sunrise ceremony. They preserve a rare collision of love and spectacle. Viewers can feel a moment that is impossible to replicate.

“Most of all, we hope it inspires people to step away from the noise of daily life and experience places like this for themselves,” the photographers say.

This collection reminds us that sometimes the most meaningful moments are shared quietly under the unpredictable beauty of the sky.

To stay up to date with the photographers, you can follow B.D.F.K Photography on Instagram.

A couple’s private marital vow exchange on a mountain ridge at sunrise was captured under the beauty of a double rainbow.

B.D.F.K Photography: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by B.D.F.K Photography.

