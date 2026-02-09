Home / Wedding

Bride and Groom Exchanging Wedding Vows Are Surprised by a Double Rainbow

By Sage Helene on February 9, 2026

Double Rainbow Vow Exchange

A private marital vow exchanged on a remote mountain ridge turned into an extra unforgettable when a double rainbow appeared overhead. Photographers Marcin and Dorota of B.D.F.K Photography captured every second of the magical moment. Their photos turn a quiet sunrise ceremony into an extraordinary story that celebrates love and the unpredictability of nature.

The couple chose an intimate setting at dawn to exchange their vows. The moment was special, but when they spotted the rainbow, everything changed.

“We were shooting on the other side of the ridge, and all the magic was actually happening behind us,” the photographers tell My Modern Met. “When we saw it, we got excited like kids. We asked the couple to run up to the crest, posed them quickly, and started shooting from every possible angle.”

The conditions were challenging. Wind, cold, and a few raindrops made it difficult to photograph it all. The photographers moved quickly to capture the fleeting light. Their goal was to preserve the moment exactly as it unfolded. They wanted viewers to feel the pure awe and emotions of that moment.

Double rainbows are rare, especially at sunrise. They require the perfect balance of sun and rain. This photo series shows how an ephemeral natural phenomena can elevate human experiences. Each image reflects the movement of the couple, the glow of an early sun, and the vivid arcs of color stretching across the sky.

“Honestly, we were so happy because, at the end of the day, we’re photographing nature as much as we are photographing people,” they said. “Sometimes the best thing is simply to stop, look, and take it in without distracting ourselves with the sound of the shutter.”

The series is intentionally bold and vibrant. The photographers enhance colors and contrast to match the emotional impact of the moment. These images capture more than a sunrise ceremony. They preserve a rare collision of love and spectacle. Viewers can feel a moment that is impossible to replicate.

“Most of all, we hope it inspires people to step away from the noise of daily life and experience places like this for themselves,” the photographers say.

This collection reminds us that sometimes the most meaningful moments are shared quietly under the unpredictable beauty of the sky.

To stay up to date with the photographers, you can follow B.D.F.K Photography on Instagram.

A couple’s private marital vow exchange on a mountain ridge at sunrise was captured under the beauty of a double rainbow.

Double Rainbow Vow Exchange

Double Rainbow Vow Exchange

B.D.F.K Photography: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by B.D.F.K Photography. 

Related Articles:

72-Year-Old Wedding Photo Reunited With Family After Volunteer Discovers It in Local Library

A Rare Circular Rainbow Wins the 2025 Weather Photographer of the Year Contest

Epic Photo of Couple Inside a Glacier Wins 2024 International Wedding Photographer of the Year

Photographer Captures Stunning, Rare Double Moonbow

Sage Helene

Sage Helene is a contributing writer at My Modern Met. She earned her MFA Photography and Related Media from the Rochester Institute of Technology. She has since written for several digital publications, including Float and UP Magazine. In addition to her writing practice, Sage works as an Art Educator across both elementary and secondary levels, where she is committed to fostering artistic curiosity, inclusivity, and confidence in young creators.
Read all posts from Sage Helene
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Miles Teller Replaces Wife’s Wedding Dress That Was Lost During the LA Wildfires for Christmas
Ghostly Floral Photos Filled With Cultural and Nostalgic Relics of Millennials’ Past
Photographer Explores the Rich Complexity of Africa’s Great Rift [Interview]
Photographic Retrospective Offers an Evocative, Fantastical Journey Through Mexico in 200+ Images
Best Photos of 2025: Top 45+ Photographs From Around the World
Photographer Blurs His Subjects to the Point of Psychedelic Abstraction

More on My Modern Met

Photographer Shares Why His Animal Portraits Are Shot From Bottom Up [Interview]
Principal Who Wanted All Students at Her Wedding Gets Heartwarming Surprise
Elijah Wood Makes Surprise Appearance at Couple’s Hobbiton Wedding
Photographer Captures the Chaos and Beauty of Egypt’s “Game of Warriors”
Magnum Places Its Iconic Portraits and Historic Photography on Sale for One Week Only
These Disney Princess-Inspired Bridal Dresses Will Make You Believe in Happily Ever After

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.