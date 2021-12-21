Colorful Watercolor Paintings Capture the Mood and Energy of Cities Around the World

Every city has its own unique personality, which is evident in the buildings that line the streets. Polish architect Maja Wrońska captures the spirit of different cities in and outside of Europe in her ongoing series of vibrant watercolor paintings.

Originally from Zyrardow, Poland, the artist trained as an architect at Warsaw University of Technology. Afterward, she combined her love and knowledge of buildings with her passion for painting. “As an architect, I find cities and buildings very inspiring,” Wrońska explains to My Modern Met. “I never try to paint realistic artwork that looks like photos. I chose some color palettes instead. I try to show the mood and climate of the place and put an emphasis to show the beauty of cities and buildings.”

Her art depicts places across Europe, including Bologna, Malaga, and Paris, to name a few. While some of these places are painted on site, others are made using photo references. Wrońska even self-published a coloring book in 2020 entitled Southern European Cities, which explores some of the “most popular holiday destinations in Europe that are difficult to reach and fully explore due to COVID-19 lockdowns.”

You can purchase original paintings and prints by Wrońska's via her website, and keep up to date with her latest creations by following her on Instagram.

Polish artist Maja Wrońska creates exquisite watercolor paintings of cities and classical architecture.

Each painting is a peek at a vibrant city rich in architecture, culture, and personality.

Maja Wrońska: Website | Behance | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Maja Wrońska.

Related Articles:

Artist Brings Sketchbook Pages to Life With Vibrant Paintings Captured en Plein Air

Imaginary “Dystopian” Inventions Come to Life in Delicate Watercolor Paintings

Prismatic Paintings Combine Realism With Fantasy to Express This Artist’s Inner World