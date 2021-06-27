Imaginary “Dystopian” Inventions Come to Life in Delicate Watercolor Paintings

Dystopian art isn't always doom and gloom. Many artists are exploring the fantastical side of this futuristic genre by incorporating their own creative twist. Los Angeles-based illustrator Alvaro Naddeo, for instance, invents vehicles, abodes, and other contraptions that are made up of discarded materials and depicts them in delicate watercolor paintings.

Each of these illustrations includes numerous items of trash. Gasoline cans, vending machine covers, bags, shopping carts, and sports equipment are just some of the objects found in his art. However, Naddeo combines these random assortments to build an apparatus that is new and original. In fact, he places the items together so well that each part looks as though it belongs there.

Naddeo sketches his dystopian art in pencil before going over it in delicate layers of watercolor paint. He chooses an array of warm hues that both add to the abandoned narrative of these objects and create a whimsical atmosphere. Even though these vehicles are made of discarded materials, they look so beautiful and interesting that one can't help but want them to be real.

Naddeo's work will be available to view in person in the upcoming months at the Beinart Gallery and Outré Gallery in Melbourne, Australia, and at the A. Hurd Gallery in Albuquerque, New Mexico. You can purchase prints via Naddeo's website, and keep up to date with the artist's latest projects by following the artist on Instagram.

Los Angeles-based artist Alvaro Naddeo creates fantastical illustrations inspired by discarded materials.

He “builds” dystopian vehicles, homes, and other inventions by combining trash in unique ways.

Alvaro Naddeo: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Alvaro Naddeo.

