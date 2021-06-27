Home / Drawing / Illustration

Imaginary “Dystopian” Inventions Come to Life in Delicate Watercolor Paintings

By Margherita Cole on June 27, 2021
Dystopian Watercolor Illustrations by Alvaro Naddeo

Dystopian art isn't always doom and gloom. Many artists are exploring the fantastical side of this futuristic genre by incorporating their own creative twist. Los Angeles-based illustrator Alvaro Naddeo, for instance, invents vehicles, abodes, and other contraptions that are made up of discarded materials and depicts them in delicate watercolor paintings.

Each of these illustrations includes numerous items of trash. Gasoline cans, vending machine covers, bags, shopping carts, and sports equipment are just some of the objects found in his art. However, Naddeo combines these random assortments to build an apparatus that is new and original. In fact, he places the items together so well that each part looks as though it belongs there.

Naddeo sketches his dystopian art in pencil before going over it in delicate layers of watercolor paint. He chooses an array of warm hues that both add to the abandoned narrative of these objects and create a whimsical atmosphere. Even though these vehicles are made of discarded materials, they look so beautiful and interesting that one can't help but want them to be real.

Naddeo's work will be available to view in person in the upcoming months at the Beinart Gallery and Outré Gallery in Melbourne, Australia, and at the A. Hurd Gallery in Albuquerque, New Mexico. You can purchase prints via Naddeo's website, and keep up to date with the artist's latest projects by following the artist on Instagram.

Los Angeles-based artist Alvaro Naddeo creates fantastical illustrations inspired by discarded materials.

Dystopian Watercolor Illustrations by Alvaro Naddeo

He “builds” dystopian vehicles, homes, and other inventions by combining trash in unique ways.

Dystopian Watercolor Illustrations by Alvaro NaddeoDystopian Watercolor Illustrations by Alvaro NaddeoDystopian Watercolor Illustrations by Alvaro NaddeoDystopian Watercolor Illustrations by Alvaro NaddeoDystopian Watercolor Illustrations by Alvaro NaddeoDystopian Watercolor Illustrations by Alvaro NaddeoDystopian Watercolor Illustrations by Alvaro NaddeoDystopian Watercolor Illustrations by Alvaro NaddeoDystopian Watercolor Illustrations by Alvaro NaddeoDystopian Watercolor Illustrations by Alvaro NaddeoAlvaro Naddeo: WebsiteInstagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Alvaro Naddeo.

Related Articles:

Artist Visualizes Dystopian Future Where Pop Culture Icons Have Become Ancient Ruins

Artist Adds ‘Star Wars’ To Discarded Paintings He Finds in Thrift Stores

Artist Transforms Discarded Mechanical Parts Into Steampunk-Inspired Animal Sculptures

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Hawaiian Artist Shares a Piece of Paradise With Her Vibrant Illustrations
Illustrator Recreates Celebrities in 9 Different Cartoon Styles
RIP Eric Carle: Author and Illustrator of ‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar’ Dies at 91
Vincent van Gogh Fan Illustrates the Dutch Artist’s Life in a Colorful Comic Series
Illustrator Shares the Best “Good News” Stories of 2021 So Far
Dreamy Pastel Paintings Capture the Lazy Lives of Leisurely Sunbathing Cats

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Illustrations Reveal How Famous Artists Create Masterpieces in Very Different Studios [Interview]
Playful Illustrations Merge Cats With Different Kinds of Plants
Artist Illustrates Her Pregnancy Journey so She Never Forgets Those Moments
Artist Creates Funny Travel Posters for National Parks Based on Their Bad Reviews
Artist Documents Her Pregnancy Journey Through Relatable Disney Princess Illustrations
Impossibly Cute Animal Illustrations Tell Sweet Stories of Creatures Large and Small

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.