Malala Yousafzai Walks in Oxford University Graduation Ceremony After One-Year Postponement

In 2020, the pandemic threw a wrench into a lot of people’s plans for celebrating important milestones—like graduations. And it was no exception for 24-year-old education activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai. The best-selling author completed her studies in 2020, but had her ceremony postponed like so many graduates. After a year of waiting, she’s now had the opportunity to participate in her official graduation ceremony. The Oxford University graduate posted pictures of the special occasion on her Instagram, including photos of herself in her graduation robes as well as pictures with her family, classmates, and friends as they celebrated her momentous achievement.

Although she had a small celebration last year—taking part in an Oxford tradition, called “trashing,” where the graduate is sprayed with champagne, silly string, confetti, and the like—this official ceremony was likely a very touching rite of passage. Yousafzai announced her accomplishment with her characteristic humility and a touch of humor, captioning the post, “Some Latin was said and apparently I have a degree.” But despite her lightheartedness, the accomplishment is truly something to celebrate. Only nine years after being gunned down by the Taliban at the age of 15 for speaking out on behalf of girls and their right to education, the inspiring young woman has now earned her degree at one of the most prestigious universities in the world.

As the co-founder of her own charitable foundation, the Malala Fund, and the youngest Nobel Prize laureate in history, this is another groundbreaking achievement to add to her impressive list of accomplishments. Only time will tell what’s next for Malala Yousafzai. But whatever it is, the passionate young activist is sure to continue inspiring change for a better world.

The place we first met felt a little more special on Malala’s graduation day 💙 pic.twitter.com/hdNrArnF6M — Asser Malik (@MalikAsser) November 26, 2021

When she first finished her studies last year, the new graduate gave an encouraging message to the rest of the Class of 2020 that was missing this important milestone due to the pandemic.

