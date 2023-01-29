Quick-Thinking Man Helps a Koala Cross a Busy Highway in Australia

Seeing a wild animal in an urban environment can be a striking sight. However, when animals venture out of their natural habitat they are also at risk for injury—and even death—due to cars and other risks. Fortunately, there are some people who take it upon themselves to help animals when they see them in precarious situations. Queensland resident Katrina Boyle posted a video on Facebook of her son-in-law Will Thornton rushing outside to guide a koala across a highway in Burleigh Heads on the Gold Coast.

The 39-year-old was inside having coffee with his wife when he saw the koala climb down from the trees. “He just started making his way towards the Gold Coast Highway,” Thornton said. “So I bolted down and I wanted to keep my distance because I didn't want to spook him too much. He was determined to cross the highway so I thought I better stop traffic and help him across.”

In the short video, Thornton accompany the small koala on its trek across the street. Upon seeing Thornton raise his arms, the cars come to a slow stop, and the koala continues its slow path to the other side of the highway. “It was a bit surreal. I had to put my hands up to the drivers wouldn't think I was some sort of crazy guy,” he continues. “But they could see that there was a koala on the road and they understood. I'm just glad he made it.”

h/t: [The Dodo, The Guardian]

