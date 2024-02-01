Man Who Spent Nearly $16K on Lifelike Dog Costume Is Sad About the Misconceptions Around His Goal

A Japanese man named Toko made headlines in 2022 for spending ¥2 million ($16,000) on a lifelike dog costume based on a rough collie. His goal was to would fulfill his dream of becoming a dog. For all the attention he garnered, many followed this idea with raised eyebrows. Now, almost a year and a half later, Toko has revealed that he is “sad” about the “misconception” regarding his collie costume.

In the last months, Toko has been making the most out of his realistic dog costume. He's been playing in parks, trying his ability on an obstacle course, and he even met a shiba inu—which looked confused and scared by their short encounter. While getting around hasn't been easy, as he has to be wheeled on a cart, he can roll over and shake a paw. But it hasn't been all smooth sailing. In a recent interview with The Mirror, Toko revealed that the critics have gotten to him. “I rarely tell my friends because I am afraid they will think I am weird,” he admitted. “My friends and family seemed very surprised to learn I became an animal.”

Additionally, he is upset about his dream to be like a dog comes across as a fetish. “I'm just sad that people can think that. I love animals and enjoy play-acting like a collie.” To him, it's about “doing things that only dogs do,” like getting belly rubs and barking at the window.

Still, for every troll, there seems to be someone inspired by Toko's determination. “All power to you. Its good that you are fulfilling your childhood dream,” wrote user @budhrajarahul3 on one of his videos. That's why, despite the skepticism, Toko will continue to update his followers throughout his four-legged journey. He says, “This is my hobby, so I will carry on. It makes me happy and other people happy, too.”

In 2022, a man named Toko made headlines after he spent ¥2 million ($16,000) on a lifelike dog costume based on a rough collie.

In a recent interview, Toko revealed that the critics have gotten to him and he can't believe his choice is seen as a fetish.

Still, for every troll, there seems to be someone inspired by Toko's determination. One YouTube user even wrote: “All power to you. Its good that you are fulfilling your childhood dream.

h/t: [LADbible]

Related Articles:

Ballet Dancers Pair up With Shelter Dogs and Cats To Help Them Get Adopted

UPS Driver Snaps Adorable Selfies With Dogs He Meets While Delivering Packages

Boy Helps Dogs Get Adopted by Giving Them Baths During His Free Time

Cosplayer Creates Hilarious Costumes of Pop Culture on a Budget All Year Round