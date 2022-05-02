Home / Crafts / Paper Art

Ukrainian Paper Artist Shares What It’s Like Making Art in the Midst of the Russian Invasion

By Sara Barnes on May 2, 2022
Paper Art by Eugenia Zoloto

“When I did the cover for ‘The Dollmaker from Krakow,' about the Holocaust, I had no idea how I will be close to this situation with this illustration. And how many tears will shed, and how many houses will burn down … I didn’t think that this was possible in the 21st century.”
This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

Paper artist Eugenia Zoloto has her livelihood tied to making art. But when Russia invaded Ukraine, the Kyiv-based artist was forced to pause her cut-paper creations due to the threats leveled by war. As many creatives know, however, art is a vital part of survival in this world, and Zoloto is creating again.

Zoloto recalls what the end of February was like for her and her family. “The first two weeks of the war, for me, especially, I couldn't create,” she shares with My Modern Met, “because we moved to a quiet place near Kyiv not to hear and see the explosions (I have two kids), but then blasts found us there too.” After determining they’d be better off back in the city, they left for Kyiv. “We decided to return home because many specialists said that the capital is the most secure and safe place.”

Coming back home meant a return to her materials, so Zoloto was able to pick up her craft knife and get to work. “Art shops didn't open and I cut with the last blades I have,” she recalls. Being back and working amidst the invasion also made her consider what she wanted to say in her art. Previously, she’s created life-size cut paper dresses that contain intricate cutouts of fantastical landscapes and ornate patterns. Her newest pieces are smaller (but not less detailed) and centered around humanity and hope.

“I felt so much mental suffering, so I decided to create more positive art,” she explains. “I want to believe this helps people focus on the victory and also that we will see that only kindness, only love helps us not to be stuck in war and hatred.”

Zoloto is thankful for people around the world who are supporting Ukraine and Ukrainian artists. “Lots of us not only lost our jobs but even homes,” she shares. “But we see how the world is connected, we see how many kindhearted people are all around our Earth. That helped us a lot in our fight for humanity.”

When Russia invaded Ukraine, Kyiv-based artist Eugenia Zoloto had to pause her cut-paper creations.

Paper Art by Eugenia Zoloto
Paper Art by Eugenia Zoloto

“Someday our love will grow again.”

She and her family fled Kyiv for a “quiet place,” but they decided to go back home.

Paper Art by Eugenia Zoloto

“I want all the stones and bricks to turn into flowers. And from there everyone came out happy into this spring.”

Now that she's back, Zoloto is making art again.

Paper Art by Eugenia Zoloto

“I felt so much mental suffering, so I decided to create more positive art,” she explains to My Modern Met.

Paper Art by Eugenia Zoloto

“We say like this: to see wisdom, we must be wise. I want to paraphrase: to see Ukraine, you have to be a human.”

Paper Art by Eugenia Zoloto

“I want to believe this helps people focus on the victory and also that we will see that only kindness, only love helps us not to be stuck in war and hatred.”

Paper Art by Eugenia ZolotoPaper Art by Eugenia ZolotoEugenia Zoloto: Etsy | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Eugenia Zoloto.

Related Articles:

Artist Hand-Cuts Intricately Detailed and Delicate Silhouettes Out of Paper

Kirigami: The Ancient Art of Paper Cutting and How Artists Are Keeping It Alive

Amazing Hand-Cut Paper Art Mimics the Delicate Effect of Lace

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Paper Quilling Pioneer Is Auctioning One of Her Amazing Artworks as a Fundraiser for Ukraine
Artist Captures Different Animals’ Likeness in Lace-Patterned Paper Cutouts
Numerous Strips of Colorful Paper Capture the Energy of Birds in Motion
Self-Taught Artist Creates His Own Paper Menagerie With Incredible Origami Animals
Ethereal Illumination Brings Three-Dimensional Cut-Paper Worlds to Life
Artist Creates Textured Landscapes by Wrinkling Cyanotype Paper

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Artist Creates a Menagerie by Cutting Creatures From a Single Sheet of Paper
Amazing Hand-Cut Paper Art Mimics the Delicate Effect of Lace
Unfold The Intricate History and Symbolism of the Origami Crane
Delicate Cut Paper Sculptures Convey the Detrimental Effects of Climate Change on Coral
Artist Slices Single Sheets of Paper To Reveal Fabulous Flora and Fauna
Japanese Paper-Cutting Artist Fills In Drawings With Changing Colors of Nature

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.