Amazing Hand-Cut Paper Art Mimics the Delicate Effect of Lace

By Margherita Cole on January 26, 2022
Paper Cut Outs by Parth Kothekar

India-based artist Parth Kothekar challenges the abilities of his precision knife in his amazing paper art. He cuts intricate, lace-like designs from one sheet of paper until the entire surface is perforated with tiny geometric holes. In doing so, he mimics the ornate patterns of insect and butterfly wings.

“I used to work with stencils to create large graffiti artworks. It was at this time that I realized that by inverting stencils I could create something new—and that was my first papercut,” Kothekar explains to My Modern Met. “The process of inverting the design and carving it from a single piece of paper is fascinating, as the final product is a mystery until the very end.”

The artist uses his meticulous cutting method to create ethereal moths and butterflies, as well as stunning species of birds. Each piece features a doily-like design inside of the body of the creature. Somehow, the artist manages to include a plethora of tiny gaps and cuts inside the form without ripping the fragile boundary of paper. As a result, his art looks as though it were stamped and not cut by hand.

You can purchase original art via Kothekar's Etsy shop, and keep up to date with his latest work by following him on Instagram.

Artist Parth Kothekar masterfully cuts paper to create delicate, doily-like designs that resemble lace.

Paper Cut Outs by Parth KothekarPaper Cut Outs by Parth KothekarPaper Cut Outs by Parth KothekarPaper Cut Outs by Parth KothekarPaper Cut Outs by Parth KothekarPaper Cut Outs by Parth KothekarPaper Cut Outs by Parth KothekarPaper Cut Outs by Parth KothekarPaper Cut Outs by Parth KothekarPaper Cut Outs by Parth KothekarPaper Cut Outs by Parth KothekarPaper Cut Outs by Parth KothekarParth Kothekar: Etsy | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Parth Kothekar.

