Home / Crafts / Paper Art

New Book Highlights the Experimental Genius of Contemporary Paper Art

By Margherita Cole on May 23, 2021
Images From Paper Art Book Called Paperists

Diana Beltran Herrera

Artists around the world have proved that paper is more than a foundation for drawing. Its simple versatility makes it an ideal medium for all kinds of fantastical works, like tiny flowers and three-dimensional sculptures of birds. Now, viewers can admire the wide-ranging potential of paper in a new book published by Gingko Press. Entitled Paperists: Infinite Possibilities in Paper Art, the 256-page-long illustrated text features art from numerous contemporary paper artists, including Pippa Dyrlaga, Yulia Brodskaya, and Sena Runa.

From collages to paper quilling and beyond, readers will see how creatives achieve mind-boggling detail through folding, curving, cutting, or gluing a single sheet of paper. The preface of the book features a passage by artist Hazel Glass, and it captures the spirit of the works included. “Paper,” she writes, “a kind of material that is mostly viewed as dull and rudimentary, becomes elegant and sophisticated in the hands of a paper artist—revolutionary and inspiring.”

In particular, the book highlights how paper artists are pioneering a medium that is still relatively new by exploring its untapped potential in imaginative ways. “These new roads bring a special sort of delight to viewers, as they encounter the unexpected,” Glass continues. “We know that this material is the same as the one we use to package pasta or even blow our nose, yet here it comes, taking on a magical transformation that art gifts every material. It is only paper. But it is becoming giant textural tapestries, collaged portraits, delicate sheets of lace, flowing quilled decorations, layered illustrations, folded-sheet fashion, carved book sculptures, elaborate origami installations, confetti mosaics, and miniature silhouettes… ”

You can purchase Paperists: Infinite Possibilities in Paper Art via Bookshop.org.

A new book called Paperists: Infinite Possibilities in Paper Art features the art of numerous contemporary paper artists.

Images From Paper Art Book Called Paperists

Diana Beltran Herrera

Images From Paper Art Book Called Paperists

Sam Pierpoint

Images From Paper Art Book Called Paperists

Diana Beltran Herrera

The illustrated book celebrates the unexpected potential of the paper medium.

Images From Paper Art Book Called Paperists

Pippa Dyrlaga

Images From Paper Art Book Called Paperists

Ale Rambar

Images From Paper Art Book Called Paperists

JUDiTH+ROLFE

Images From Paper Art Book Called Paperists

JUDiTH+ROLFE

Images From Paper Art Book Called Paperists

JUDiTH+ROLFE

Images From Paper Art Book Called Paperists
Images From Paper Art Book Called Paperists

Yulia Brodskaya

Images From Paper Art Book Called Paperists

Sena Runa

Images From Paper Art Book Called Paperists

Pippa Dyrlaga

Gingko Press: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Gingko Press.

Related Articles:

Ordinary Books Open to Reveal Elegant Paper Vases Tucked Between the Covers

Artist Creates Paper “Seeds” to Compose Dense Landscapes of Unexpected Forms

10 Collage Craft Ideas To Spark Your Creativity and Inspire Your Own Paper Art

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Exquisite ‘Nature’s Palette’ Book is a Modern Revival of 19th Century Color Theory
18 of the Best Independent Bookstores to Visit Across the United States
10 Essential Books for Learning How To Make Your Own Natural Art Supplies
Artist Creates Paper “Seeds” to Compose Dense Landscapes of Unexpected Forms
10 Collage Craft Ideas To Spark Your Creativity and Inspire Your Own Paper Art
Expansive Catalog of Paintings by Hilma af Klint Is a Tribute To the Pioneering Artist

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Artist Builds ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Light Boxes Using Layers of Cut Paper
Photographer Depicts the “Boys of Volta” Who Fish in the World’s Largest Man-Made Lake
Artist Creates Lush “Gardens” With Intricately Cut Paper Flowers
These Miniature Paper Plants Look Just Like Their Living Companions, No Water Required
10+ Origami Tutorials You Can Watch and Learn for Free on YouTube
12 Books You Should Read This Black History Month And All Year Long

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.