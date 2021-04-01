Home / Painting / Acrylic Painting

Artist Paints Discarded Items To Blend in With the Landscape Where They Were Found

By Margherita Cole on April 1, 2021
Paintings on Found Objects by Mariah Reading

“Lend a Hand,” acrylic on tail crew glove found in the park, 2020. Location: Acadia National Park, ME (Wabanaki Confederacy Land).

Have you ever come across discarded objects on your otherwise scenic hike? Well, outdoor educator and part-time artist Mariah Reading has found a new purpose for those unwanted items. She uses her masterful painting skills to transform trash into stunning works of art that seamlessly blend into the landscape where it was found.

Originally from Bangor, Maine, Reading developed a passion for the environment at a young age. “Bangor is pretty centrally located in the state so I had access to different national parks, Appalachian trails, and was close to Canada,” she tells My Modern Met. “I grew up with the forests and rivers all around me.”

Reading noticed the connection between art and trash while taking a sculpture class her senior year at Bowdoin College. Inspired to cut down on her own materials, the artist began using found objects as canvases for her landscape paintings. She continued this after she graduated, collecting litter and discarded items from national parks across the United States.

“[My art] is all improvised,” she continues. “It's all based on what I found out there in the field. That's why this project continues to be fresh. I don't know what I'm going to come across which is what makes this project exciting.” Her series based in Acacia National Park, Maine (Wabanaki Confederacy Land), includes a repurposed Croc shoe, a styrofoam helmet, and a glove–all of which were abandoned in nature. “Debris items offer a portrait of the landscape,” Reading adds, as the objects provide some insight into how and why people are on that land.

You can purchase prints and originals of Reading's work via her website and keep up to date with her latest projects by following her on Instagram and Facebook.

Artist and outdoor educator Mariah Reading paints exquisite landscapes on found objects.

Paintings on Found Objects by Mariah Reading

“Eagle Lake Helmet,” acrylic on found styrofoam helmet, 2020. Location: Eagle Lake, Acadia National Park, ME (Wabanaki Confederacy Land).

Her ongoing series shows a portrait of contemporary landscapes through repurposed debris items.

Paintings on Found Objects by Mariah Reading

“Crocs and Rocks,” acrylic on found Croc shoe, 2020. Location: Hunter’s Beach, Acadia National Park, ME (Wabanaki Confederacy Land).

Paintings on Found Objects by Mariah Reading

“Bald Rock Beanie,” acrylic on found knit winter hat, 2020. Location: Bald Rock, Camden Hills State Park, ME (Wabanaki Confederacy Land).

Paintings on Found Objects by Mariah Reading

“PJ Pants on Pemetic,” acrylic on found flannel pajama pants, 2020. Location: Pemetic Northwest Trail in Acadia National Park, ME (Wabanaki Confederacy Land).

Paintings on Found Objects by Mariah Reading

“Otter Cliffs Frisbee,” acrylic on cracked frisbee, 2019. Location: Acadia National Park, ME (Wabanaki Confederacy Land).

Paintings on Found Objects by Mariah Reading

“Tread Lightly,” acrylic on discarded trail sign, 2020. Location: Acadia National Park, ME (Wabanaki Confederacy Land).

Paintings on Found Objects by Mariah Reading

“Beaver Pond Tank,” acrylic on found stretched dry-fit tank, 2020. Location: Acadia National Park, ME (Wabanaki Confederacy Land).

Paintings on Found Objects by Mariah Reading

“Big Box,” acrylic on cracked aquaculture float box, 2020. Location: Acadia National Park, ME (Wabanaki Confederacy Land).

Paintings on Found Objects by Mariah Reading

“Pants on Fire,” acrylic on old jeans (sewn), 2020. Location: Echo Lake, Acadia National Park, ME (Wabanaki Confederacy Land).

“Trash Human (Reflection),” acrylic on personal/art trash accumulated in quarantine (paint tubes, broken brushes, toothbrush, sandpaper, marine debris, razors, inhaler, etc.), 2020. Location: Acadia National Park, ME (Wabanaki Confederacy Land).

Mariah Reading: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Mariah Reading.

Related Articles:

Artist Explores Her Lifelong Connection To Prairies Through Energetic Landscape Paintings

Artist Fills Her Sketchbooks With Vibrant Landscape Paintings Inspired by Studio Ghibli Films

Ethereal Landscape Paintings Evoke the Abstract Beauty of Morning Light in the Mountains

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Elaborate Paintings Capture the Beautiful Mystery of Diverse Ecosystems
Abstract Painter Captures the Effortless Beauty of the Arizona Desert [Interview]
Dreamlike Paintings Imagine Women Holding Cats Formed by Their Own Long Hair
Imaginary Ecosystems Explore Using Prussian Blue as an Antidote Inside Their Abstract World
Torn Cardboard Is Reimagined as Vast Oceans for These Tiny Painted Swimmers
Spectacular Starry Paintings Explore the Endless Depths of Outer Space

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Wild Animals Liberated in an Urban Environment

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.