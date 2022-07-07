Home / Art / Sculpture

Ethereal Fabric Sculptures Resemble Colorful Clusters of Marine Life

By Margherita Cole on July 7, 2022
Fabric Sculptures by Mariko Kusumoto

Boston-based artist Mariko Kusumoto creates clusters of delicate sculptures that look like they were plucked from the ocean. She crafts her underwater gardens from a combination of different fabrics, finding joy in putting together playful displays that will spark the viewer's imagination.

Kusumoto joins polyester, nylon, and cotton in an array of colors to make delicate figurines resembling coral and sea creatures. As a result, these fabric sculptures appear dainty to the touch and translucent in the light. “My work reflects various, observable phenomena that stimulate my mind and senses,” Kusumoto explains on her website. “I ‘reorganize' them into a new presentation that can be described as surreal, amusing, graceful, or unexpected.”

The scope of her works varies from individual figurines to arrangements of multiple fabric sculptures. In the case of the larger works, they capture the essence of a coral reef: bursting with color and diverse organic forms. “A playful, happy atmosphere pervades my work,” she adds. “I always like to leave some space for the viewer's imagination; I hope the viewer experiences discovery, surprise, and wonder through my work. ”

You can see Kusumoto's art in person at an upcoming exhibition at the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach, Florida in November 2022. Keep up to date with her latest projects by following her on Instagram.

Boston-based Japanese artist Mariko Kusumoto creates ethereal sculptures from fabric.

Fabric Sculptures by Mariko KusumotoFabric Sculptures by Mariko KusumotoFabric Sculptures by Mariko Kusumoto

She combines polyester, nylon, and cotton to make delicate figurines resembling coral and sea creatures.

Fabric Sculptures by Mariko KusumotoFabric Sculptures by Mariko KusumotoFabric Sculptures by Mariko KusumotoFabric Sculptures by Mariko KusumotoFabric Sculptures by Mariko KusumotoFabric Sculptures by Mariko KusumotoFabric Sculptures by Mariko KusumotoFabric Sculptures by Mariko KusumotoFabric Sculptures by Mariko KusumotoMariko Kusumoto: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Mariko Kusumoto.

Related Articles:

Realistic Textile Sculptures of Hearts Are Dedicated To Forgotten Women

Forgotten Fabric Scraps Find New Life as Charming Animal Sculptures

Beautiful Painted Staircases Inspired by Andean Textiles Transform the Hills of Lima, Peru

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Wood and Resin Pair Perfectly To Create Beautiful Minimalist Animal Sculptures
Exquisite “Book Nooks” Create Magical Worlds That Live on Your Bookshelf
Amazing Detailed Dioramas Look Like Live-in Corners of Urban Environments
Artist Celebrates Smiling Pups In Adorable Needle-Felted Pet Portraits
Mesmerizing Human Faces Emerge From Carefully Sculpted Metal Wires
Ethereal Sleeping Figures Gracefully Emerge From Blocks of Raw Wood

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Impossibly Tiny House Plants Bring an Indoor Garden to Your Fingertips
Artist Cleverly Folds Paper and Canvas Into Expressive Faces in a Passionate Kiss
Sculptures at The Morton Arboretum Honor the Connection Between Humans and Nature
Emotional Portrait of Mary of Nazareth Emerges From Exquisite High-Relief Sculpture
Artist Transforms Discarded Paintbrushes Into Exquisite Character Portraits
Giant Sculpture Is Made up of 70,000 Hand-Crafted Ceramic Vases

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]