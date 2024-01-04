Home / Entertainment

Martha Stewart Shares “Thirst Trap” at 82 Years Old and Her Tips for the Perfect Selfie

By Margherita Cole on January 4, 2024
Martha Stewart Shares Selfie at 82

Photo: s_bukley/Depositphotos

Age doesn't define beauty. Business mogul Martha Stewart knows this best of all, as the 82-year-old has become known for posting “thirst traps” on her Instagram. She recently shared a striking selfie that shows why she graced the cover of the 2023 Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition.

In the picture, Stewart wears a matching gray gown and robe set with embroidered white details. The selfie is accompanied a caption that reads: “After an eight hour plane trip from Westchester to Palm Beach—horrible by the way—we went to bed early and wore my beautiful Sabbia Rosa nightgown (linen with robe). I didn't look so bad when I got up at least not as bad as I did when I went to bed—it must be the $$$$$ outfit!!” While the ensemble is undoubtedly stunning, it is Stewart's confidence and natural beauty that take center stage.

Stewart became known for her “thirst traps” after posting a photo by the pool in 2020, which garnered significant attention on social media. “I was trying to take a picture of the beautiful turquoise planter at the end of the pool, but the camera was on me, so I just snapped it,” she shared at the time. “It looked so good, so I posted it. I didn't know what a ‘thirst trap' was, but now I do. Now I'm looking for the next thirst trap. I love doing those promiscuous, provocative things, because it's just fun.”

Stewart's ease around the camera even led to her sharing tips on how to take the perfect selfie. Firstly, she says to “project fabulous.” She also recommends using concealer only where it is needed to try to keep a natural look, and dabbing on a touch of lipgloss. In addition to those ingredients, it's clear that Stewart has fun modeling for herself, which hopefully inspires people of any age to try and beat their camera shyness and embrace their own beauty.

Martha Stewart posted a striking selfie at 82 years old.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Martha Stewart (@marthastewart48)

Since July 2020, the business mogul has garnered a lot of attention for her “thirst trap” photos.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Martha Stewart (@marthastewart48)

She even shares her tips on taking the perfect selfie, like applying lipgloss and a bit of concealer.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Martha Stewart (@marthastewart48)

With such modeling talents, it's no surprise that Stewart graced one of the covers of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition last year at 81.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Martha Stewart (@marthastewart48)

h/t: [People]

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California.
