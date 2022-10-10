Home / Inspiring

Woman Becomes a Fashion Model at 68 Years Old, Proving Age Doesn’t Define Beauty

By Sara Barnes on October 10, 2022
Rosa Saito, a 71-Year-Old Model

The modeling world is not one typically known for its progressive stances on age. But, bit by bit, models who are well into their mature years are getting their start in the fashion industry. São Paulo-based Setsuko Saito, aka Rosa Saito, is one of those people. At age 68, she was approached to be a model. It took a year of convincing—twice by a modeling agency and once by a photographer—but Saito finally decided to give it a shot. She hasn’t looked back and is thriving as a model years later, now at 71 years old.

Prior to modeling, Saito had long been taking care of others. At age 22, she was a caregiver for her mother, and in the year 2000, her husband died and she became the sole parent to their three children. Part of what spurred her to try modeling was the fact that had been “dedicating herself to someone else” for so long. She didn’t want to live with regrets. “If I don’t try,” Saito thought, “I’ll never know.”

Donning her long, silver hair and striking elegant poses, Saito is a natural. She’s a versatile model and appears in editorial, marketing, and even high-fashion photo shoots. Saito is also no stranger to the runway and has walked in São Paulo fashion week. She takes on new projects based on her spirit of adventure, which has nothing to do with age. “I keep learning and I feel that the more I learn, the less I know. Surely time passes, but what is time, my God in heaven? If I were to give my soul an age, I would give it 22.”

At age 68, Rosa Saito became a fashion model.

Rosa Saito, a 71-Year-Old ModelRosa Saito, a 71-Year-Old Model

She is thriving in her role and showing that age doesn't define beauty.

Rosa Saito, a 71-Year-Old ModelRosa Saito, a 71-Year-Old Model

At first, Saito was apprehensive about being a model. It took a year of convincing—twice by a modeling agency and once by a photographer—before she finally decided to give it a shot.

Rosa Saito, a 71-Year-Old ModelRosa Saito, a 71-Year-Old ModelRosa Saito, a 71-Year-Old Model

She didn’t want to live with regrets. “If I don’t try,” Saito thought, “I’ll never know.”

Rosa Saito, a 71-Year-Old ModelRosa Saito, a 71-Year-Old Model

Saito is a versatile model and appears in editorial, marketing, and even high-fashion photo shoots.

Rosa Saito, a 71-Year-Old ModelRosa Saito, a 71-Year-Old ModelRosa Saito: Website

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Rosa Saito.

Related Articles:

Modeling Agency Is Redefining Beauty Standards by Only Signing Models 45 Years or Older

60-Year-Old Man Fulfills Lifelong Modeling Dream with Help From Reddit

Four Women Over 75 Years Old Become Models for an Important Issue Affecting Seniors

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

71-Year-Old Hiker Breaks Into Song Upon Completing Grueling 2,653-Mile Trail
86-Year-Old Woman Has Fostered 189 Over Four Decades With No Plans of Stopping
After Losing His Leg, 21-Year-Old Runs Full Marathon Every Day To Raise Money for Cancer Research
Man Celebrates 60th Birthday by Breaking World Record for Longest Journey Traveled in a Pumpkin Boat
Patagonia’s Founder Gives Up Ownership of $3 Billion Company to Help Fight Climate Change
17-Year-Old Becomes the Youngest Person to Fly Solo Around the World

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Grandson Takes His Grandmother on an Epic Adventure to Visit All 63 National Parks in the U.S.
Young Man Rescues Abandoned Child Found in Trash and Raises Money to Legally Adopt Him
Self-Taught Violinist Becomes NYC Street Performer Wowing People With His Amazing Skills
Meet the 10-Year-old Artist Who Created a Modern-Day ‘Guernica’ Dedicated to Ukraine
Internet Finds Snow in the Middle of Summer for Winter-Loving Old Dog With Days to Live
Man Becomes First Graduate With Down Syndrome From His College

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.