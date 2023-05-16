Home / Design / Style

Martha Stewart Lands the Cover of ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Edition at 81 Years Old

By Sara Barnes on May 16, 2023

 

Martha Stewart is a woman who defies labels and expectations. A mogul who first rose to fame with her recipes and tips for decorating and entertaining, she has only added to that list throughout her long career. And now, the 81-year-old can also include a Sports Illustrated cover model on it. That's right—Stewart is one of the women featured on the front of the iconic swimsuit edition in the 2023 issue.

Stewart appears on the cover smiling with her hair blown out and donning a white swimsuit with a billowy coverup. Another image from the campaign has her emerging from the water wearing giant sunglasses as she makes a kissing face towards the camera. In every image, Stewart is clearly happy and having fun with her new role.

Appearing on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition was a “rather large” challenge for Stewart. “I had to make sure I was ready to pose in a bathing suit. It took a bit of vanity but also a bit of confidence,” she shares. “I thought, ‘If I’m feeling good enough physically and mentally to do such a thing, I’m up for it.'”

She’s hoping that her cover and subsequent photos come across as “appealing.” Stewart explains, “Because it says there might be some physical defects in terms of the ‘ideal’ woman, but I have nice legs, I have a good body, I have good skin.”

Stewart also remarked that “the package is good,” and the internet agrees. Although the sultry Sports Illustrated photos are the latest, they are far from Stewart’s only foray into “thirst trap” pictures. On her own social media, she poses in an ad for Green Mountain Coffee Roasters in which she only wore an apron.

Stewart began her career as a fashion model before building the Martha Stewart Living empire. So, she is accustomed to being on camera, albeit now she’s at a different stage in her life—but still making a splash in a culture that is obsessed with aging. Stewart doesn’t let this fact limit her. “This is part of my ongoing self-creation—I call it education. One of my mottos for many years has been, when you’re through changing, you’re through.”

At 81 years old, Martha Stewart is appearing on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition.

 

Although known for her recipes and homemaking, this isn't the first time that she's posted “thirst traps” on her Instagram.

 

One of them includes an ad for Green Mountain Coffee, in which she's only wearing an apron.

 

h/t: [Today]

