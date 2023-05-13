Luxurious Self-Sufficient Eco Lodge in Africa Is Designed To Give Back

Italy-based design firm MASK Architects has created a unique eco-safari in Africa that will give back to the surrounding communities. Passionate about the fact that clean water should not be a luxury commodity, MASK Architects has designed modular lodges that produce its water supply using Air to Water technology. Visitors will be welcomed to the luxury resort knowing that their needs, as well as the needs of the local community, are being taken care of.

“We envision our concept project to help the local communities in Africa that are remote and secluded from any infrastructure and amenities,” MASK Architects shares. “With this project, we want to help build infrastructure and community, agriculture, manufacturing, and water sourcing. We want to turn this into an experience where people from all over the world can come on a working holiday, to be able to give back to the community and help the local communities.”

The Baobab Luxury Safari Resort is imagined as a self-sufficient community where facilities for agriculture will ensure that the needs of visitors will be met. Each lodge generates water and electricity from a transparent solar device that covers a glass curtain. Any excess produced will then be provided to the local community. Water is produced inside each lodge thanks to technology that extracts and condenses moisture in the air and transforms it into purified drinking water. The aim would be to produce enough water and electricity to be able to provide locals will these necessities.

From a design standpoint, the resort provides a luxurious camping experience. Each lodge is raised and nestled within the trees, providing a bird's eye view of the environment. The exterior structure is crafted from local beechwood to blend with the surroundings. On the lower level, a balcony wraps the conical lodge and acts as a feeding platform to interact with local wildlife. A sundeck located at the top of the lodge provides another perspective of the surroundings and allows guests to drink in the wildlife from a safe distance.

The lodges are also designed for multiple uses. Beyond guest rooms, they can also be transformed into a restaurant, reception center, fitness center, spa, or staff facility.

With its innovative design, MASK Architects is transforming the way we think about luxury travel and community. The firm hopes that Baobab Luxury Safari will not only educate and elevate people’s understanding of nature and wildlife but provide a sustainable settlement for the local community.

MASK Architects has dreamed up a sustainable resort in Africa called the Baobab Luxury Safari Resort.

The resort is composed of modular lodges that produce its water and electricity.

These necessities will be used to fuel the resort, while the excess will be dispersed to the local community.

Nestled into the treetops, each lodge provides a spectacular view of the local wildlife.

MASK Architects: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by MASK Architects.