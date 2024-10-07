Home / Architecture / Hotels

You Can Now Book a Night at the Iconic Prince ‘Purple Rain’ House on Airbnb

By Regina Sienra on October 7, 2024

Bedroom of Prince "Purple Rain" House on Airbnb

Prince left an indelible mark on the history of rock music. Among his greatest hits are “Purple Rain,” “When Doves Cry,” and “Let's Go Crazy,” which were part of the soundtrack to the iconic Purple Rain movie, released in 1984. As a tribute to this legendary artist, Airbnb is offering 25 one-night stays to Prince super fans (or “fams”) in the newly restored Purple Rain house.

Located in Prince's beloved hometown of Minneapolis, the house reimagines The Kid’s—Prince's character—world and creative process in a unique manner. The space, which features real-life elements, unreleased tracks, memories, and authentic pieces from Prince’s own collection, was carefully curated by Wendy Melvoin and Lisa Coleman, who shared the stage with Prince as part of his band The Revolution.

“We were lucky enough to be a part of the music scene in Minneapolis during such a pivotal era for rock music, playing with Prince in one of the most successful bands of our generation and starring alongside him in the Purple Rain film,” said Melvoin and Coleman. “The Purple Rain house stands as a tribute to our dear friend Prince, the timeless character he brought to life, and the lasting impact he continues to have. We hope the space gives fans a glimpse into the eclectic world Prince created, and visitors walk away feeling a little bit closer to him as an artist and person.”

The house includes some amazing features that would surprise even Prince's biggest fans, including a closet with some of his most legendary outfits, and a selection of 80s clothes you can wear to match the vibe. You can also soak for hours in the famous bathtub from the “When Doves Cry” music video, or match the aesthetic with some lavender bath bombs.

You can also take a visit to the muse lounge. With the help of Melvoin and Coleman, you'll learn to play “Purple Rain” on the keys, drums, or guitar–and give your best shot at matching Prince's vocals. And at night, you'll sleep in The Kid’s bedroom, where you can also check his tape collection, which includes a demo by Prince himself. But that's not the coolest part—if you can find your way into the secret room by gathering seven clues and answering correctly, you'll be led to “a world of never-ending happiness.”

The experience has a price of $7—the star's favorite number—per person for up to four guests and runs from October 26 to December 14. If you love Prince and want to be part of this experience, submit your reservation request before October 6 at 11:59 p.m. on the listing's Airbnb page.

Airbnb is offering 25 one-night stays to Prince super fans (or “fams”) in the newly restored Purple Rain house.

Exterior of Prince "Purple Rain" House on Airbnb

Located in Prince's beloved hometown of Minneapolis, the house reimagines Prince's character The Kid’s world and creative process in a unique manner.

Prince "Purple Rain" House on Airbnb

Bath of Prince "Purple Rain" House on Airbnb

The space was carefully curated by Wendy Melvoin and Lisa Coleman, who shared the stage with Prince as part of his band The Revolution.

Prince "Purple Rain" House on Airbnb

Prince's suit in "Purple Rain" House on Airbnb

The experience features real-life elements, unreleased tracks, memories, and authentic pieces from Prince’s own collection.

Prince "Purple Rain" House on Airbnb

Prince "Purple Rain" House on Airbnb

“The Purple Rain house stands as a tribute to our dear friend Prince, the timeless character he brought to life, and the lasting impact he continues to have.”

Lounge room of Prince "Purple Rain" House on Airbnb

Prince "Purple Rain" House on Airbnb

The experience has a price of $7—the star's favorite number—per person for up to four guests and runs from October 26 to December 14.

Prince "Purple Rain" House on Airbnb

Prince "Purple Rain" House on Airbnb

Bedroom of Prince "Purple Rain" House on Airbnb

Airbnb: Website

Related Articles:

Airbnb Unveils a Life-Sized ‘90s-Inspired Polly Pocket Home and You Can Book Your Stay Now

Airbnb Unlocks 11 Unique Experiences Inspired by Pop Culture

Airbnb Recreates the House From Pixar’s ‘Up‘ and Even Makes It Float in the Air

Join “Thanksgiving Grandma” Wanda and Her “Thanksgiving Grandson” Jamal for Dinner in This Unique Airbnb Experience

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Japanese Garden Displays Its Own Giant Moon Shrouded in Mist During Moon Festival in Tokyo
Airbnb Unveils a Life-Sized ‘90s-Inspired Polly Pocket Home and You Can Book Your Stay Now
14 of the Most Unique Hotels in the U.S. That Are as Weird as They Are Wonderful
Remote Island Transformed Into Tranquil Resort Merging Japanese and Danish Design
Airbnb Unlocks 11 Unique Experiences Inspired by Pop Culture
Airbnb Recreates the House From Pixar’s ‘Up‘ and Even Makes It Float in the Air

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Architect Uses AI to Envision Contemporary Hotel Nestled in a Swedish Valley
Sweden’s ICEHOTEL Reopens With Stunning New Ice Sculptures for 2024
Geodesic Domes Offer Front Row Seats to Nature in This Luxurious Glamping Experience
Zaha Hadid Architects Unveils Art Deco-Inspired Hotel in Macau
You Can Book a Weekend Stay at Shrek’s Swamp on Airbnb
Spend a Night in These Renovated 1920s Train Carriages to Experience Luxurious Rail Travel

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.