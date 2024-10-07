You Can Now Book a Night at the Iconic Prince ‘Purple Rain’ House on Airbnb

Prince left an indelible mark on the history of rock music. Among his greatest hits are “Purple Rain,” “When Doves Cry,” and “Let's Go Crazy,” which were part of the soundtrack to the iconic Purple Rain movie, released in 1984. As a tribute to this legendary artist, Airbnb is offering 25 one-night stays to Prince super fans (or “fams”) in the newly restored Purple Rain house.

Located in Prince's beloved hometown of Minneapolis, the house reimagines The Kid’s—Prince's character—world and creative process in a unique manner. The space, which features real-life elements, unreleased tracks, memories, and authentic pieces from Prince’s own collection, was carefully curated by Wendy Melvoin and Lisa Coleman, who shared the stage with Prince as part of his band The Revolution.

“We were lucky enough to be a part of the music scene in Minneapolis during such a pivotal era for rock music, playing with Prince in one of the most successful bands of our generation and starring alongside him in the Purple Rain film,” said Melvoin and Coleman. “The Purple Rain house stands as a tribute to our dear friend Prince, the timeless character he brought to life, and the lasting impact he continues to have. We hope the space gives fans a glimpse into the eclectic world Prince created, and visitors walk away feeling a little bit closer to him as an artist and person.”

The house includes some amazing features that would surprise even Prince's biggest fans, including a closet with some of his most legendary outfits, and a selection of 80s clothes you can wear to match the vibe. You can also soak for hours in the famous bathtub from the “When Doves Cry” music video, or match the aesthetic with some lavender bath bombs.

You can also take a visit to the muse lounge. With the help of Melvoin and Coleman, you'll learn to play “Purple Rain” on the keys, drums, or guitar–and give your best shot at matching Prince's vocals. And at night, you'll sleep in The Kid’s bedroom, where you can also check his tape collection, which includes a demo by Prince himself. But that's not the coolest part—if you can find your way into the secret room by gathering seven clues and answering correctly, you'll be led to “a world of never-ending happiness.”

The experience has a price of $7—the star's favorite number—per person for up to four guests and runs from October 26 to December 14. If you love Prince and want to be part of this experience, submit your reservation request before October 6 at 11:59 p.m. on the listing's Airbnb page.

